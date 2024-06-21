The proof is in the steak for Mackay carcase champion

WITH just three points separating the first three placed producers at the Mackay Show's carcase competition, Dysart's Ted Murphy - despite his stellar 30 year show record - had his work cut out for him.
However, true to form, the third-generation Tayglen Pastoral mixed cattle breeder was a shoo-in, producing the best quality cuts from a selection of 149 animals and winning Most Successful Exhibitor for his fourth year running.
Champion Carcase went to RA and JL Sherry with 88.06 points for 122kg carcase weight with a lean meat yield of 66.17 points and an MSA score of 59.
Reserve Champion was Tayglen Pastoral at 87.69 points for 94kg carcase weight.
The Tayglen name is renowned for "consistency and even lines", Mr Murphy says, delivering a product of high MLA standards through tried-and-true methods that he said has paid off over consecutive years of Mackay Show wins.
For 15 years, Mr Murphy has worked to improve his herd's genetics, with a few lessons along the way culminating in award-winning beasts with improved traits including fat distribution and eye muscle area.
"The important thing, which has taken a long time to work out, is buying the right bull that will work with your cows," he said.
"Nutrition is also very important from weaning through to slaughter."
Mr Murphy said a focus on nutrition has produced high meat quality in colour and fat.
He feeds a dry mix and while he normally weans this time of the year, current dry conditions have sapped protein from his grass so he opts for a supplement like Lucerne to provide protein and trace elements.
"Years ago you use to go to the carcase competition and look at the carcases and their fat and see the layers," he said.
"But now you don't see it. That's nutrition looking after your cattle all the way through."
Mr Murphy runs around 7000 head of Charolais, Angus and Brahman across three properties in-between Dysart and Middlemount, including Cosmos (6078 ha), Tayglen (15378 ha) and Hazelbrae (3642 ha).
A large portion of his herd are sires from Brahman cows and Charolais bulls - with "really good" bullocks a prize product from the pairing.
He has also extended into breeding his Angus bulls (renowned for good marbling and carcase traits) over his Charolais cows (good mothers, despite issues with bottle teet and adaptable to northern weather) - one of which one him the carcase competition sash.
"He was a thick little fella. He ticked all the boxes on the day," Mr Murphy said.
"I do have a herd of Droughtmaster cows that I put Charolais bulls over. I'm happy with them but I don't know how they're going to go in the carcase competition but I will find out."
Leaning away from AI in favour of traditional conception, Mr Murphy said his breeding enterprise is producing a mid to high 80 percentile calving rates, with joining kicking off late in the year to the start of January until April.
Those that don't conceive are sent to the meat works, along with those with poor temperament.
"Calf or carcase, as an old grazier fella said," Mr Murphy said.
The Champion Carcase win went to Robert Sherry of Clarke Creek.
Mr Sherry runs 1700 (including 700 maiden females) of Belmont reds and said he's experienced one of the best seasons, with more grass than he's ever had on his property.
"Those that don't make it as bulls turn into steers and some turn up here at the carcase competition," he said.
"Most of them just go straight to (Borthwicks) and the bulls go to sale at Gracemere in September."
Mr Sherry said the quality of the carcase competitors was evident at Beef Australia this year, with himself, Mr Murphy and fellow producer David Hill picking up first to sixth placed ribbons in the triennial event's cattle competitions.
"The quality of the cattle at this competition is comparable to the rest of Australia...[due to] a lot of factors," he said.
"It's management...genetics and nutrition.
"[And with] the inclusion of MSA into the beef industry...it's made great inroads into the quality of beef."
