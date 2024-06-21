Mackay Show showcases the region's best livestock

THREE days of non-stop fun brought the Mackay Showgrounds to life for the Sugar City's annual show on June 18-20.
There was plenty to entertain all ages.
Some of the spectacles on offer included trade site exhibits, vintage hot rods, monster trucks, show jumping, wood chopping, a MacMahon mining simulator, a Berkleys Super Fishing Tank, an Outback Jack's Stockman show, cattle, farm animals including chickens, goats and alpacas, an array of food and drinks and plenty of rides for all ages.
KC's fireworks put on a show over the three nights with a monster truck show and the The educational Stockman show presented top-notch horsemanship and sheep wrangling with dogs.
Mackay schools entertained attendees with St Patrick's College's drumming band taking to the stage.
Dancers from Mackay Line Dancing and the International Dance Affair also showcased their talent.
