North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Tablelands cotton growers in need of dry weather

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
June 21 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Johnson of Blue Sky Produce at Innot Hot Springs in his cotton crop. Picture supplied
Ross Johnson of Blue Sky Produce at Innot Hot Springs in his cotton crop. Picture supplied

INNOT Hot Springs grower Ross Johnson is praying for another six weeks of sun to secure his third cotton harvest on the back of one of his worst seasons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.