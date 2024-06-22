Couple notch up 30 years of rural fire service each

A North Queensland couple have been made life members of their rural fire brigade after notching up 30 years of service each.
Ron and Bernice Rowe recently celebrated their special milestone at the Purono Park Rural Fire Brigade, north of Townsville.
The pair were presented with a 30-year service trophy, a certificate of appreciation from the assistant commissioner for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, and a letter from the Minister for Fire and Disaster Recovery and Minister for Corrective Services the Hon. Nikki Boyd MP.
The couple were also inducted as life members of the brigade.
Ron, 73, and Bernice, 69, helped establish the Purono Park Rural Fire Brigade after moving to the town from Mount Isa.
"There was a trailer and stuff there but it never belonged to anybody so we had a meeting back in September 1993 and formed the committee and started the brigade," Mr Rowe said.
"Me and my wife were very active ever since."
They juggled containing fires and attending numerous road accidents all while holding down their own jobs as a diesel mechanic and shop assistant.
Both still found time to tirelessly raise money to keep the brigade vehicles maintained until the Newman government announced it would replace them.
In recent years, they have reduced their workload and allowed the younger generation of interested members to step up and find a career in the brigade.
But Mr Rowe is already eyeing the 40 year service mark.
"It was very humbling that people thought of us that way and we don't do it for any recognition, we do it because somebody has to do it," he said, the day before also celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary.
"People say why do you do it, we do it because we like to do it and it's a job that is necessary.
"Would we do it again? The answer is yes."
Hinchinbrook MP and Katter's Australian Party Deputy Leader Nick Dametto said it was an honour to present Ron & Bernice with their service awards on behalf of the Hinchinbrook electorate.
"I am sure a lot has changed over the past 30 years, but one thing remains the same, organisations like rural fire are built off the back of hard work and tireless volunteering and there is no better example of that than the commitment given by Ron and Bernice," Mr Dametto said.
"On behalf of the local community, I would like to thank the Rowe's for their unwavering dedication and selfless commitment to the Purono Park Rural Fire Brigade.
"Rural fire brigades are powered by passionate volunteers and are often the unsung heroes who work so hard to keep our smaller rural communities safe and resilient.
"Thank you to all of our Rural Fire Brigade volunteers, for everything you do."
The Rural Fire Service consists of approximately 1400 brigades and 28,000 volunteers.
