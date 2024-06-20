North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Far north graziers battle rats in plague proportions

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
June 20 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Argyle Station owner Patrick Hick said there were massive amounts of rats across their Julia Creek property and he said efforts to cull was like "rushing out and trying to empty the Pacific Ocean with a bucket." Picture: Supplied
Argyle Station owner Patrick Hick said there were massive amounts of rats across their Julia Creek property and he said efforts to cull was like "rushing out and trying to empty the Pacific Ocean with a bucket." Picture: Supplied

Hopes that heavy rain or cooler temperatures would cull rat numbers in the state's north have gone unfulfilled with some primary producers around Julia Creek and Richmond dealing with them in plague proportions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.