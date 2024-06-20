Far north graziers battle rats in plague proportions

Hopes that heavy rain or cooler temperatures would cull rat numbers in the state's north have gone unfulfilled with some primary producers around Julia Creek and Richmond dealing with them in plague proportions.
One grazier compared the idea of being able to reduce the massive rat infestation to "rushing out and trying to empty the Pacific Ocean with a bucket."
Argyle Station owner Patrick Hick, 53, said he had massive amounts of the long-haired rats - Rattus villosissimus - on four of the five properties which comprised his 28,328 hectare cattle business
"Rats, they are all over it," he said of the Julia Creek property 12 km north of the town.
"The only property of ours they are not all over is at Hughenden.
"I have been through a few rat plagues in my career but never anything like this."
Mr Hick said the native had caused a lot of damage as they swarmed over the stored feed which was kept for their 16,000 head Brahmin cross herd.
"They also damaged the salt licks so we don't store them any more," he said.
"Fortunately, they have not gotten into our vehicles which I have put down to luck, as I know lots of people had theirs damaged."
Curiously, while the rats have "destroyed the lawns" and shrubs on the property, Mr Hick said he has not observed significant pasture damage.
"This makes me wonder what the rats are eating," he said.
"I was up flying this morning and you could see all the rat pads on the black soil."
Mr Hick said toward the end of 2023, numbers dropped slightly which gave them hope the pests were on the way out.
"We thought we could see the end in sight so we got some traps," he said.
"The dogs kill a few every day but it's not enough.
"And we don't poison either, firstly because of the dogs and secondly, it would be like rushing out and trying to empty the Pacific Ocean with a bucket."
Mr Hick said he was also concerned if the rats in the area could be carrying cattle ticks.
Booth Rural Julia Creek, store manager Shauna Royes said the rats had been "horrendous," with customers from nearby properties reporting damage to polypipe, vehicles, grain bags and fodder.
"The worst thing is they have been chewing vehicles and damaging wiring which can be very expensive to repair," she said.
"Many of our grazier customers are buying wax and grain baits from us.
"The rats this year are worse than last year and everyone is really sick of them."
However, Miss Royes said strange as it may seem, there was an upside to the plague.
"A positive is we have this problem because we have had such a good season," she said.
Ironically, Miss Booth said she hoped the rats were free of disease.
"We hope they are healthy because the last thing we want is for them to spread leptospirosis," she said.
Richmond Shire Council mayor John Wharton said his region has been impacted by the rat plague for 12 months.
He said the plague caused council to cut their controversial $5 per head cat bounty in 2023, in the hope the feral felines would look to the rodents as a food source rather than other native animals.
"Originally we thought the heat and then the wets would have rolled 'em," he said of the rats.
"But we did not get enough rain to drown them."
Cr Wharton said while he was thankful the rats in his region were not as bad as those at Julia Creek, they were still impacting growers and graziers.
"For us the biggest inhibitor of the rats is they are damaging the emerging farm industry of sorghum and chickpeas," he said.
"This is costing farmers more money having to buy baits on top of crop costs."
Cloncurry Saleyards co-manager Dustin Keyes said while rats were around, they were not in large numbers.
"While some areas might have a bigger problem, it's not an issue here," he said.
At Devoncourt Station 80km south of Cloncurry, owner Don McDonald said they had so far been fortunate to avoid the rodents.
"There's a few in Cloncurry but they have not got down to us," he said.
