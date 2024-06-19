Cane growers welcome $6m govt support transport costs

After months of uncertainty Mossman cane growers say they were relieved to know they had state government support towards transporting their harvest and can now prepare for their crush.
Canegrowers Mossman chairman Matt Watson said the government's commitment was a "huge relief" for local growers.
Mr Watson said after Premier Steven Miles announced the government would cover nearly half of the costs of up to $6 million towards the expense of transporting the Mossman cane harvest 100km south to MSF's Mulgrave Mill, growers were more positive about their future.
"For months we've been in limbo, not knowing if someone would swoop in and save the mill or if our crops would be left to rot in the paddocks," he said.
"MSF making a commercial decision to receive and crush the cane was the critical first piece of the puzzle, and I'd like to acknowledge the team at MSF for their diligence and persistence in making that happen."
Mr Watson said while the discussion over the finer details of the funding had been protracted, growers were now able to look forward to completing their harvest.
"Finding a funding arrangement to cover the cost of transport has been the stumbling block to making this venture a reality.," he said.
"It's been an anxious time for growers, but we can all take a deep breath now and start preparing for the crush."
However, Mr Watson said there was still plenty of work to do before harvesting could get underway.
"We have plenty of planning to get harvesters ready to fire up, and the mill is also making preparations," he said.
"But now that we know the harvest is going ahead, it's all hands on deck to make this happen."
Earlier this month Mr Watson said matters were "beyond desperate" for the local cane farmers who had gone through many months of stress not knowing if they or their community could survive after the Mossman Mill was placed into voluntary administration in November.
Canegrowers CEO Dan Galligan said the state government announcement had followed months of intensive negotiations between Canegrowers, Douglas Shire Council, Douglas Chamber of Commerce and MSF Sugar.
"This is a good economic outcome for the industry, with growers looking to recoup some of the $15 million they have put into getting this crop ready," Mr Galligan said.
"I'd like to thank the Premier, as well as Minister for State Development Grace Grace and Minister for Agriculture Mark Furner, for listening to grower concerns and taking action to ensure Mossman's 2024 sugarcane crop can be cut and crushed."
Mr Galligan said while many Mossman growers were looking to enter into a commercial cane supply agreement with MSF, the reality was that without the government, milling company, and growers sharing in the transport costs, the project would be economically unviable.
"Growers will still need to pay up to $12p/t for transport costs, so for some the finances of this arrangement are tight, but they are determined that this crop should be turned into an economic outcome," he said.
"This arrangement gives growers certainty around this year's crop and also provides some breathing room so growers can take a little time to consider their next move."
