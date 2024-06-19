North Queensland Register
Prices improve at Charters Towers prime sale

June 19 2024 - 5:00pm
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1367 cattle at today's prime sale. Cattle consisted of 1351 prime cattle and 16 store cattle.

