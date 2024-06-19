Prices improve at Charters Towers prime sale

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1367 cattle at today's prime sale. Cattle consisted of 1351 prime cattle and 16 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 296 bullocks, 240 heifers, 790 cows and 85 bulls. There were also 16 cows and calves sold.
Agents said cattle comprised a better run of finished younger bullocks than last week, along with isolated pens of good, heavy cows.
The balance of the yarding consisted of plainer, mixed quality and condition cows, along with lines of older, plainer condition heifers.
The better, heavier end of the yarding sold to solid competition, and improved rates on last week.
They said the averages read lower than last week's market report, due to the quality decline across the board.
The yarding was drawn from Richmond, Hughenden, Prairie, Mt Isa, Croydon, Georgetown, Mt Surprise, Ingham, Ayr and all local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 5-8 cents a kilogram dearer, heifers were 8c/kg dearer, cows were 8-10c/kg dearer, and bulls were 10c/kg dearer on last sale's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 246c/kg and averaged 231c/kg, and those over 500kg topped at 244c/kg to average 225c/kg. Heifers under 540kg sold to 222c/kg and averaged 197c/kg. Cows under 400kg made 218c/kg and averaged 139c/kg, while cows over 400kg reached 226c/kg, averaging 162c/kg. Bulls under 450kg made 260c/kg and averaged 228c/kg, while bulls over 450kg reached 260c/kg to average 204c/kg.
Bullocks topped at 244c/kg for a pen of bullocks sold on a/c D, L, and S Campbell, Stanley Downs, Hughenden, that weighed 551kg to return $1346.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Kennedy Grazing, Croydon, that sold for 222c/kg, and weighed 389kg to return $865.
Heavy heifers sold to 216c/kg, for a pen on a/c Laroona Pastoral Co, Laroona Station, Charters Towers, weighing in at 535kg, to come back at $1156.
The top pen of cows was sold by Green Hills Cattle Co, Georgetown, for 226c/kg, weighing 439kg to return $993.
Pens of heavy cows topped at 190c/kg, selling on a/c Laroona Pastoral Co, Laroona Station, Charters Towers, and weighed 581kg to achieve $1105.
Bulls sold on a/c D, L and S Campbell, Stanley Downs, Hughenden, topped at 260c/kg and weighed 593kg, to return $1543.
