Prices improve at Charters Towers prime sale

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 246c/kg and averaged 231c/kg, and those over 500kg topped at 244c/kg to average 225c/kg. Heifers under 540kg sold to 222c/kg and averaged 197c/kg. Cows under 400kg made 218c/kg and averaged 139c/kg, while cows over 400kg reached 226c/kg, averaging 162c/kg. Bulls under 450kg made 260c/kg and averaged 228c/kg, while bulls over 450kg reached 260c/kg to average 204c/kg.

