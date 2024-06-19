Freight discount for cheaper groceries in far north remote communities

The state government has recognised the higher cost-of-living pressure faced by residents in far northern remote communities with an increase in the freight discount on essential goods.
The Queensland government announced on June 19 that residents within the Cape York, Torres Strait and Gulf regions would have relief on the costs of groceries such as bread, milk, fruit and detergent thanks to an increase of 5.2 per cent to 20pc to the Remote Communities Freight Assistance Scheme.
This means the cost of essential items will be reduced by 20pc at the checkout, which reduces inflation on the cost of goods, generally associated with freight when the scheme commences in August.
But retailers, customers and councils outside those regions have called on the state government to extend the RCFAS as they faced higher prices for essential groceries, with one mayor accusing a real "investment drought" in our remote area.
The announcement follows a Queensland Country Life report which noted if the regional freight transport service contract were to cease, the projected increase in freight costs to the far south west community was 351pc, from $83.95 to $294.51 per unit.
But long-time Gulf grazier and Burketown mayor Ernie Camp said while the subsidy increase was welcomed, the state government needed to do more outside cities and concentrate on remote regions doing it tough. .
"This increase is appreciated and we don't look a gift horse in the mouth," he said.
"But I think they could go a bit further such as providing assistance to the freight companies, a lot of the remote communities rely on them and it would be good if these could be registered as service providers."
Cr Camp said there needed to be a "multi-pronged approach" to supporting remote communities.
"Remember, (due to flooding) the likes of Doomadgee and Burketown can be locked off for five months a year," he said.
"I can understand the government giving 50 cent travel to Brisbane but the amount they saved could have been much better spent, there's a real investment drought in our remote areas."
At the Hells Gate Roadhouse located on Cliffdale Station, 50km east of the Northern Territory and Queensland border, co-owner Jenny Hays said the subsidy was great news.
Ms Hays who runs the business with her husband John said it would make "a big difference to families."
"Families often buy milk and the subsidy would be a real help," she said.
"At the moment the roads have just opened again and we have had five families through this week and we are expecting a lot more travellers from now on, but they usually stock up 80km away at Doomadgee where they can buy fresh fruit and vegetables."
However, in Julia Creek which is only 506km from Burketown compared to 656km from Townsville, residents, retailers and the mayor said they wanted the RCFAS extended to embrace their region.
Julia Creek Foodmart owners Leah and Steven Laidlow, said they would welcome an expansion of the freight subsidy.
"It would be really good to be able to participate in the 20pc freight subsidy so we could pass on savings to customers,": Mr Laidlow said.
"Ever since Covid everything has gone up and our freight company passes onto us a fuel levy."
Mr Laidolow said they also operated a supermarket at Richmond yet paid different costs per pallet load even though they used the same freight company.
"The Richmond store supplies come via a road train on the inland route while the Julia Creek shop has a B-double up the coast highway, but the difference can be $50 per pallet," he said.
"We'd love to be able to help our customers with the 20pc offered through the RCFAS."
For pensioner Lyn Clout, high groceries prices are a fact of life.
Ms Clout said over the 20 years she had lived there she had seen food prices there increase.
While she would prefer to shop locally and support the town, the cost-of-living made this difficult.
"Shopping locally can be expensive, we pay $5.30 for a 2lt of milk, but when we shop at Cloncurry we pay $3.99 for the same amount," she said.
"Our two-person household can get through 10lt of milk s week with just us."
Ms Clout said they regularly made the 137km journey east to Cloncurry or the same distance west to Richmond to do their bulk shop as it was cheaper, despite high fuel costs.
"Our shopping bill in Cloncurry for 31 May was $396.40 without meat," she said.
Ms Clout said bread was also costly for their budget so she made her own where she could.
Julia Creek mayor Janene Fegan said the scheme was great for the far northern communities, however, there was also a genuine need for freight subsides in her region.
"It would be good to spread this into regional areas including Julia Creek," she said.
"We are nearly 700km to Townsville or our freight comes up to Brisbane and sometimes the freight cost of an item can be more expensive than the item itself."
Transport and Main Roads minister Bart Mellish said the RCFAS was part of a larger state government push to reduce the cost of living for Queenslanders.
"By applying an increased discount percentage of 20pc at the cash register at participating retailers from August this year, the weekly grocery shop will be even more affordable for residents living within the Cape York, Torres Strait and Gulf regions," he said.
"I encourage retailers not participating in the scheme within the region to go to the QRIDA website, search for the RCFAS and investigate their eligibility to apply".
Premier Steven Miles said Queensland had some of the most remote communities anywhere in the world,
"These communities shouldn't be disadvantaged just because of their location," he said.
"That includes driving down the cost of essentials like bread, milk, fruit and veg, and meats.
"Local member Cynthia Lui has been a champion for her community in fighting for this uplift."
Ms Cynthia Lui said the scheme was "fantastic news for residents in Cape York, Torres Strait and Gulf regions".
"The cost of freight to these communities means that the cost of everyday, essential items is far more than comparable items in larger cities and towns," she said.
But Roma MP Anne Leahy said while the increases were good news, the scheme should be expanded.
"The LNP exposed during the parliamentary enquiry into supermarket prices that the subsidy to the Torres Strait was only 5pc on items," she said.
"And we know other areas have seen freight costs increase such as in Dalby the cost of freight to one business has gone up from $60 to $180."
