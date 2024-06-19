North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Govt announces millions to cover Mossman cane farmers transport crush costs

Updated June 19 2024 - 12:20pm, first published 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state government announced on June 19 it would support up to $6 million from the $12.1m support package for Mossman to assist growers to transport their current crop to be crushed. Picture: Supplied
The state government announced on June 19 it would support up to $6 million from the $12.1m support package for Mossman to assist growers to transport their current crop to be crushed. Picture: Supplied

Far northern cane growers impacted by the Mossman Mill closure would be supported to crush this year's crop after a state funding injection of up to $6 million to help cover transport costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.