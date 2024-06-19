Govt announces millions to cover Mossman cane farmers transport crush costs

Far northern cane growers impacted by the Mossman Mill closure would be supported to crush this year's crop after a state funding injection of up to $6 million to help cover transport costs.
The state government today announced up to $6 million from the $12.1m support package for Mossman would be used to assist growers to transport their current crop and address standover cane.
Douglas Shire Council will receive a $5.9m grant to develop and implement the Mossman Region Transition Program, building on the work of the Mossman Region Stakeholder Advisory Committee established by the Queensland government.
The Mossman Mill was placed into voluntary administration in November, despite the Queensland and Australian governments providing nearly $48m in support to Far Northern Milling since 2019.
The state government announced the $12.1m support package for Mossman in February.
Douglas Shire mayor Lisa Scomazzon said the multi-million dollar support for the town and local industry was a relief.
"Sugar is a lifeblood industry for Mossman," she said.
"The closure of the mill has left locals devastated and is already impacting businesses.
"We will be working with growers and community members to identify new opportunities for the region, building on the excellent work of the Mossman Region Stakeholder Advisory Committee.
"We're grateful to the Queensland government for ensuring this year's crop is not lost and supporting locally led solutions as we look to Mossman's future."
Premier Steven Miles said he knew the uncertainty around the Mossman Mill has been distressing for growers and the community.
"When I met with concerned locals at Cairns Community Cabinet earlier this year, they told me that funding to help with next steps was what they needed, so we have delivered that," he said.
"$6m will go toward transport costs to get this year's harvest to crush, which is critical for growers to be able to make money off this crop.
"Cynthia Lui has been a vocal advocate for the Mossman community and we will continue to support them."
Minister for State Development and Infrastructure Grace Grace said while the government knew the closure of the Mossman Mill had created a lot of uncertainty for the Mossman community and Far northern sugar industry, "we have listened to local concerns."
"And we are responding by unlocking $6m in funding from the $12.1m package announced earlier this year to support growers to crush this year's crop," Ms Grace said.
"We're also looking to Mossman's future - my department will invest $5.9m to support Douglas Shire Council to take over Mossman Region Transition Program, which will look at alternative opportunities the region may wish to tap into, whether that's tourism, diversifying into different crops, or small business opportunities."
Ms Grace said the state government was committed to supporting growers and communities impacted by the Mossman Mill closure.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the announcement was "good news for the community of Mossman".
"Growers who are now able to access a subsidy to transport and crush their cane at MSF Sugar's Mulgrave Mill in Gordonvale," he said.
"There's about 300,000 tonnes of cane standing in fields and with the Queensland government's support, growers will be able to get a revenue from the 2024 crop.
"This will go a long way to supporting the sugar industry in Mossman moving forward."
Cook MP Cynthia Lui said the support was great news for the Mossman community and the region as a whole.
"I know how important the sugar industry is for the Mossman area and the closure of the Mill has been difficult for the local community and businesses," Ms Lui said.
"This support package will go a long way to help our growers process this year's crop and look to the future with funding for the development and implementation of the Mossman Region Transition Program.
"I'm proud to have fought for our local canegrowers and be part of a government that is supporting communities impacted by the Mossman Mill closure."
