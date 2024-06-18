North Queensland Register
Massive new wind farm for far north Queensland

A wind farm with 69 wind turbines has got the go ahead in far north Queensland. Picture: Judith Maizey
A wind farm tipped to generate enough energy to power 240,000 homes has been approved by the federal government in far north Queensland.

