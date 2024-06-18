Massive new wind farm for far north Queensland

A wind farm tipped to generate enough energy to power 240,000 homes has been approved by the federal government in far north Queensland.
The 400 megawatt Gawara Baya Wind Farm is located 65 km southwest of Ingham and includes the installation of 69 wind turbines.
The project is expected to increase wind generation in the National Electricity Market by 5.2 per cent, and overall renewable generation by 1.8 per cent.
It is also expected to support up to 300 direct jobs in construction and up to 20 operational ongoing jobs.
Approval of the wind farm is said to be subject to strict conditions to protect the Sharman's Rock-Wallaby and northern Greater Glider, and includes conditions on clearance limits, hours of operation during construction, and submission of environmental management plans that set out how any impacts will be managed, mitigated, avoided or offset.
Federal environment minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek said she had ticked off a record 54 renewable energy projects - more than the Abbott and Turnbull governments combined - and enough to power more than three million Australian homes.
"While Peter Dutton and the Coalition are watering down our climate targets, Labor is getting on with the job of the renewable energy transition," she said.
"Not only are we delivering cheaper cleaner power sooner, but we are on track to reaching our 2030 emissions target. It's achievable, and we're doing it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.