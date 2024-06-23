The 'now' generation takes the reins

Over the past month, we've come to a crucial realisation: our "young growers" or our "next-gen growers" are not the future; they are the now.
We've observed and listened to numerous examples of children taking over the reins of the family business, and a clear pattern has emerged. Our older generation of growers is quickly, yet quietly, being overshadowed by a younger, dynamic cohort that has stepped up to the challenges of modern agriculture with energy and innovation.
Here's what we know about these 'now' growers, farm managers, and agri-advisers:
Aged between 25-40: they bring with them a blend of education and trade skills, or often both. They may not have stayed on the family farm, but in many cases they have come back. Alternatively, 'sustainability' of the industry has attracted some new graduates into the sector.
Family-oriented: They cherish their families and are raising young families of their own. They have good memories of their own, which they wish to replicate for their own children.
Passionate about farming: Farming isn't just a job; it's a calling they deeply love. Even if they tried to stay away, they came back.
Collaborative: They keep older family members actively involved in the business - "Dad oversees our spray program because he gets it right; it's too costly otherwise" and "Mum is transitioning the books". And they're happy to share information with other growers if it benefits the industry.
Tech-savvy: As digital natives, they navigate the internet and technology with ease.
Values-driven: They prioritise sustainability and have a strong ethical foundation.
Trust in news: They prefer reliable news sources, meaningful photos, and impactful stories. They involve themselves in solutions. But they want you to get to the point quickly.
Appreciate diversity and enjoy fun: Diversity is important to them, and they like to have fun while working hard.
They are not only continuing the legacy of generations gone before but also transforming it in ways that are crucial for the future of farming in Australia.
Last weekend at the Lockyer Valley Growers Expo in Gatton, all these attributes were on full display. Local growers are at the heart of everything they do, valuing both life and work. We estimate most attendees were from this vibrant age group, showing a wonderful celebration of local produce, new varieties, innovation, professionalism, and attention to detail.
The produce varieties grown by the seed companies were beyond beautiful and enticing - lettuces of many colours and textures, carrots, beetroot, onions, and many more. The main message of the event was clear: we need to get consumers to eat more vegetables. Tackling under-consumption remains a key challenge.
These growers infuse the industry with fresh energy, modern skills, and a deep love for the land - exactly what we need in these times. They are poised to lead us into a prosperous and sustainable future in horticulture. The 'now' generation has arrived. We see you and we couldn't be more excited.
