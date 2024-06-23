North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

The 'now' generation takes the reins

By Angela Seng-Williams, Qfvg Head of Engagement & Advocacy
June 23 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At the Lockyer Valley Growers Expo in Gatton last weekend, most attendees were from the 25-40 age group. Picture supplied
At the Lockyer Valley Growers Expo in Gatton last weekend, most attendees were from the 25-40 age group. Picture supplied

Over the past month, we've come to a crucial realisation: our "young growers" or our "next-gen growers" are not the future; they are the now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.