Quality cattle in demand at Sarina

Sarina combined agents yarded 370 head on Friday.
They reported the market held firm on quality lines of steers and heifers and eased in line with other selling centres across the state on lighter and lesser quality cattle.
Buyers attended from the south of the state, Nebo, Clarke Creek and the consistent local buying panel.
Steers sold from $250 to $900, averaging $535.
Heifers sold from $120 to $860, averaging $380.
Cows sold from $360 to $1080, averaging $622.
Cows and calves sold from $600 to $740, averaging $631.
Bulls averaged $960.
Len and Ann Gifford, Seaforth, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers to the top price of $900 to average $850.
Bob Prins Seaforth offered a quality line of Droughtmaster weaner steers for $760.
Sharon Ridgway, Mount Charlton, sold Brahman weaner steers for $630.
Hauwert Pty Ltd, Sarina Range, sold pregnancy tested in-calf Droughtmaster cows to return $1080 and PTIC Brangus heifers to $860.
B and L Martin, Mt Charlton, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $770.
Wedunit, Koumala, sold Charbray weaner heifers to return $490.
Battaia Farming Pty Ltd, Palmyra, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers to top at $500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.