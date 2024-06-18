North Queensland Register
Bucking bull, Air Raid, fetches big money at dispersal sale

By Judith Maizey
June 18 2024 - 12:00pm
Peter and Jaz Wallace were very pleased with the results of their bucking bull dispersal sale on Saturday at Gracemere. Picture by Judith Maizey
A bucking bull described as "a future super star" fetched a price at auction this weekend in central Queensland that most stud breeders would be delighted to achieve.

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

