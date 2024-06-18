Differing viewpoints on which road to upgrade for the Tablelands

There's a difference of opinion as to which road should be upgraded to improve transport between Kuranda and Cairns.
A North Queensland politician wants the government to fast-track an inland route known as the bridle track while a trucking industry leader says an upgrade of the Palmerston Highway is the better option.
The suggestion from Member for Hill, Shane Knuth, follows Professor Delwar Akbar, director of CQ University's Centre for Regional Economics and Supply Chains, highlighting that the lack of transport options between the Tablelands and Cairns was a critical bottleneck on growth.
According to Mr Knuth, Professor Akbar identified the bridle track, a $1.5 billion alternative inland route, as a potential solution.
"The KAP has championed the bridle track for over a decade and former leaders, visionaries and the Tablelands community have been pushing for this for over 40 years," said Mr Knuth.
"The Kuranda Range Road stifles economic growth and hinders the Tablelands from realising its true agriculture and mining potential."
Queensland Trucking Association CEO Gary Mahon said the Palmerston Highway was the only corridor that allowed trucking companies to take multi-combinations on to the Tablelands.
"Our recommendation would be to upgrade the Palmerston and replace the Barron River bridge," he said.
"Or undertake substantial remediation work on the Barron River bridge...which is major fuse in the system as I would call it for road freight coming on to the Tablelands.
"But we would highly recommend if there was going to be an infrastructure boost...it would be on the Palmerston as that is the multi combination corridor and that's the freight route of choice."
Mr Knuth said TMR data revealed Kuranda Range road closed on average 44 times per year, lasting an average of 6.6 hours each.
"The road is a traffic bottleneck, causing daily frustration to 10,000 road users every day, due to constant closures and long stoppages," he said.
"It's disgraceful that the government's best solution is to install speed monitoring cameras."
Mr Mahon said upgrading the bridle track depended on what was "your value for money perspective".
"We wouldn't necessarily disagree with that, but you'd have to do it in tandem with a substantial upgrade to the Palmerston," he said.
"In terms of an order of priority, we would prefer the Palmerston upgraded to be an all-weather and reliable and sustainable route on to the Tablelands.
"That would give a sustainable and reliable route to growers in particular on the Tablelands in all weather to southern markets, southern ports, the Port of Townsville, Brisbane, wherever that product needs to go, the Palmerston would be the preferred route."
Mr Mahon said second priority may well be the bridle track.
"But, we would await to see what planning and assessment work might be necessary, engineering works and the like and we would have to wait on TMR and other independent advisors as to how viable a route that might be," he said.
"What we do know is that the Palmerston is a viable route, it does have multi combination access, but it's not reliable in the sense that it got knocked almost immediately in the storms around the Christmas period... and they're having to do substantial works to restore it so rather than restore it to as is, we'd rather see it restored to an upgraded, all weather reliable standard."
