Mareeba special store sale'a one off'

The Mareeba Combined Agents yarded a total of 2957 head of cattle in a 'one off' special store sale last Friday.
According the Elders Mareeba livestock representative, Tania Martin, it was definitely was a good opportunity to have the special sale, due to having the numbers.
She said the combined agents held the sale with the view that if successful they, as a collective would go monthly while the cattle numbers were available.
She said the store section consisted of 1570 Steers, 912 Heifers, 419 Mickys and 53 cows and nine cow and calf units.
"It was a mixed yarding and we saw a mix of cattle from Chillagoe, Lakeland and Innisfail as well as local cattle including cattle from the tableland's region and surrounds," Mrs Martin said.
"The store steer market varied dependent on weight and quality of cattle," she said.
"Crossbred quality flatback steers hit 230c/kg heading into central Queensland."
She said that lighter conditioned cattle and Brahman types were harder to move, and sold below par.
Yearling steers sold to average 226c/kg and heavier steers reached 254c/kg for quality crossbred cattle.
Brangus Yearling Steers on account of The Bucca Up Family trust made 256.2c/kg to weigh 275kg returning $704.55/head
Droughtmaster cross steers on account D and H Nasser made 270.2c/kg to weigh 237kg retuning $639.90/head
Speckle park steers on account of Speckle Farm FNQ made 210.2c/kg to weigh 421 kg returning $886.34/head.
Steers account of A and D Anderson made 236.2c/kg weighing 279kg to return $575/head.
Yearling steers on account of L and L Fegan sold for 2.84c/kg weighing 188kg to return $534/head.
Six yearling bulls sold for 240c/kg weighing 206kg returned $494/head.
Limited cows and calves sparked interest with big frame Brangus cross cows and calves selling to a top of $850.00/unit
The heifer market strengthened with 300-400kg heifers reaching 220c.
Brahman Heifers on account L Wallace made 224.2c/kg to weigh 254kg returning $568.96/head.
Mickey money saw a considerable increase to previous sales; rates fetching 240c/kg, making them 70c dearer on the day.
The average of the overall yarding averaged 195.61/kg returning $508.28/head.
"We are hopping to put another special sale together again next month," Mrs Martin said.
