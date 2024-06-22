Input sought on Queensland Dairy Plan

Everyone in the Queensland dairy industry is invited to meetings across the state, for input into the proposed Queensland Dairy Plan.
These meetings will be very important in identifying what will be in Queensland's Dairy Plan:
eastAUSmilk is leading development of the plan, along with the state government, SubTropical Dairy, Bega, Lactalis, DFMC, and Norco, and these are all members of the project's advisory group, providing oversight of the plan's development.
The plan will be aimed at growing the milk pool in Queensland, building the economic viability of dairy farming and processing across Queensland, facilitating productivity and efficiency improvements, and building confidence in the future of the dairy industry in Queensland.
It will not only identify the major barriers to reducing costs, increasing productivity and profit, and growing the hectares devoted to dairying, but will also find ways to sustain improvements in each of those areas, which are practical and will be supported by dairy farmers and other stakeholders.
Farmers, processors and others in the industry need to speak up now. This is a big opportunity to ensure a bright future for the Queensland dairy industry, which mustn't be missed.
If anyone can't make it to one of the district meetings, they will be asked for input online. If anyone can't make it to their nearest meeting, they should feel free to go to another.
Because the whole industry is being consulted, farmers, processors and others who aren't members of eastAUSmilk or Australian Dairy Products Federation are welcome. Separate meetings with processors, researchers, and others, will be scheduled in the near future.
