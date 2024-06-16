North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Clonagh Station claims Champion Pen at Cloncurry Cattlemen's Dinner

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
June 17 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Samantha Campbell.

The north west beef industry was showcased over the weekend, with Clonagh Station claiming top honours at the Cloncurry and District Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.