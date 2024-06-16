Clonagh Station claims Champion Pen at Cloncurry Cattlemen's Dinner

The north west beef industry was showcased over the weekend, with Clonagh Station claiming top honours at the Cloncurry and District Show.
Cattle producers and industry representatives attended the Cattleman's Dinner on Friday June 14 to celebrate the 2024 cattle section winners.
Cattle section chief steward Andrew Hacon said they had record entries with 65 pens filled with cattle drawn from the local area and Julia Creek.
"We had six classes of stock, a pen of three yearlings, trade heifers, trade steers, export cows, bullocks and a new section a pen of herd bulls," Mr Hacon said.
"All the groups were well supported. We had 26 entries in the yearlings which was the most we've ever had.
"Cattle were locally drawn however we had Alex Power from Debella come across from north of Julia Creek, which was very much appreciated."
Cattle were judged on the Friday with winners presented at the Cattlemen's Dinner on Friday evening at the Cloncurry Shire Hall.
Pen of three bullocks was presented to Fort Constantine, second Cubbaroo and third Marooka.
Pen of three steers was won by Brightlands, second Wynberg and third Cubbaroo.
Pen of export cows was won by Clonagh Station, second Fort Constantine and third Buckingham Downs.
Pen of three heifers first and second place was claimed by Fort Constantine.
Pen of three yearlings was won by Cubbaroo, second Wynberg and third Buckingham Downs.
Pen of three bulls was won by Gipsy Plains, second Cubbaroo and third Gipsy Plains.
The Champion Pen of Show for a pen of three export cows was presented to Clonagh Station, Paraway Pastoral.
Mr Hacon said he hoped to build on entry numbers again next year with producers showing promising support.
"The young producers in the area are very supportive and they are already talking about bringing cattle in next year, which is good," he said.
"It's very important to support the show. We like to get the pens full, give people something to look at and display the cattle from around the area.
"We also had our lead poddy pull, with a few kids bringing in poddies to display.
"It's important to support the younger generation. It is the most important part of the show and we got the most enjoyment out of watching the kids lead their poddies around."
