Brahman stud back competing after 36-year hiatus

After a break of 36 years for her family showing stud cattle, Catherine Parker of Grazzi Grazing Co, Dalma, was happy "to raise the flag" for her parents at the Rocky Show this week.
Ms Parker said the three Brahman cattle entries she had at this year's show belonged to her parents, Tom and Pauline Parker, who used to show cattle and win a lot competitions in the Mackay region.
"In 1988, Dad did the Mackay Brahman Bicentenary Spectacular which was the biggest Brahman showing in the southern hemisphere ever and had the most prize money which came from sponsors," she said.
"He went really well getting reserve junior champion bull at the spectacular - and was instrumental in helping to build a new shed at the Mackay Showgrounds for cattle after the spectacular as he was on the beef cattle committee."
After the stud cattle competition judging finished at the Rocky Show, Ms Parker said she was "trying to raise the flag" for the family back in the stud ring.
And while she did not score a prize, Ms Parker said she would consider bringing one of the bulls, Grazzi Benji, she entered this year back for another go next year.
With the benefit of hindsight, Ms Parker said her cattle were probably "a bit underdone" for competition this year.
"But I had very good friends (Elspeth Vagg and Eric Adams) who supported me with my very nervous restart," she said.
Ms Parker said her parents' cattle were "the old traditional Australian Brahman" which were different from the "modern" ones.
She said her family's Brahmans could be traced back to the early 1933 importations and the original Cherokee Brahman Stud bloodlines.
