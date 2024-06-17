Jean Tapp wins 19 ribbons at Cloncurry Show with exceptional cooking

If you're looking for a recipe for anything sweet or savoury in Cloncurry, there is only one person to call.
Jean Tapp has many titles, a mother, grandmother, gardener but many locals know her for her extraordinary cooking abilities.
Her talent for a perfect scone, relish, bush damper or pickled onions were put on display this weekend at the Cloncurry and District Show, where she successfully claimed 19 ribbons.
Ms Tapp claimed first place for her pickled onions, Anzac biscuits, chocolate fudge, chef's favourite slice, carrot cake, orange cake, rocky road, marshmallows, bush damper, gluten free slice, gluten free cake and gluten free biscuits.
And received a second or third placing for her relish, lemon butter, chilli relish, fruit cake, chef's favourite slice, banana cake and coconut ice.
Ms Tapp said it took her several weeks to prepare her entries.
"Things I can make early I do, like the pickles need to be made weeks early because they have to mature for a few weeks but mostly the week of show is busy baking right up until the morning of.
"I made the damper, scones and triple choc muffins this morning."
Ms Tapp's baked goods have successfully claimed blue ribbons at the Cloncurry Show year after year, becoming a judge favourite in the sweets section.
"I generally win the sweets section because I do the old fashioned chocolate fudge but I also cooks for the local markets all the time so I have a lot of recipes.
"I need to find a few new ones though. If people don't like a recipe I usually get rid of it and find a better one.
"I get most of my recipes from the CWA Cookbook, I go online for some of it also."
While finding the joy in cooking, Ms Tapp confessed that she doesn't eat any of it.
"I don't eat cakes or eat chocolate, I am a savoury person," she said.
"My favourite to make and eat would be a fruit cake, the smell of it cooking is lovely. I enjoy cooking all of it and my daughters enjoy eating it."
Ms Tapp's passion has rubbed off onto her daughters who also enjoy baking.
"Mikaela does a lot of baking and also enjoys designing cakes, where I just like to cook them.
"But we all have entries in the cooking section this year, a bit of family rivalry."
Ms Tapp said she entered in the show every year to support the show society.
"If people don't take part, there will not be a show. That's why we need to encourage our kids, start them young, encourage them to enter in the show," she said.
"When the kids were young I wasn't in the kitchen, I let them cook, now that they've grown up and have kids of their own I have the kitchen to myself so I cook.
"I like cooking because I like the finished product and when people eat it and they like it, I am satisfied."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.