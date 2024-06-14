Son of world-record $2.1 million AUD Angus sire tops Richmond bull sale

The first Australian Ultrablack bull offering of the world-record USD $1.8 million Angus bull, topped the seventh annual 2024 Richmond Field Days All Breeds bull sale on Friday.
Held at the Richmond Turf Club, this year's sale catalogue consisted of Brahman, Charbray, Droughtmaster, Santa Gertrudis and Ultrablack bulls, all handpicked by six returning vendors, which included Koon Kool Brahmans, GI Brahmans, Burge Brahmans, Moondah Charbrays, Crown M Droughtmasters, Gyranda Santa Gertrudis, and Barronessa Farming, who offered the Ultrablack contingent.
This year's sale concluded with most records being broken.
In total, 29 of the 30 bulls offered sold for a 97 per cent clearance, an average price of $7258 and sale gross of $210,500.
In comparison, all 40 bulls offered last year's sale sold to average $6450, while Barry and Tanya Christensen's Koon Kool Brahman stud topped the sale with Koon Kool 5315, selling for $13,500.
Sale top price honours went to first time vendor, Shane Strazzeri of Barronessa Farming, Atherton, with the sale of his Ultrablack bull, Barronessa Johnson T42, for $17,000 to Frank and Robyn Blacklock, Balootha, at Julia Creek.
Weighing 892 kilograms at just 21 months of age, Barronessa Johnson is a homozygous polled bull, boasting a scrotal size of 43 centimetres, semen motility of 75pc and morphology of 76pc.
Johnson was the first Australian Ultrablack bull to be offered for sale by US sire SAV America 8018, who is the highest priced Angus Bull of all time in the US, after selling for a world record $1.51 million (US) or $2,129,990.90 (AUD) in 2019.
He had an impressive 205 day weight of 500+kg.
The sale provided a unique opportunity for north west producers to secure affordable bulls in bulk, with this year's volume buyers, Steven and Rebecca Neal, Nonda West, taking home six bulls for an average of $5750.
The sale was conducted by Kennedy Rural, Stockplace Marketing, and Elders Livestock, and interfaced online via AuctionsPlus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.