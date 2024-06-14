North Queensland Register
Son of world-record $2.1 million AUD Angus sire tops Richmond bull sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 14 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 2:30pm
Barronessa Johnson T42, attracted the top price honours at the 2024 Richmond Field Days All Breeds bull sale on Friday. Picture supplied by Barronessa Farming
The first Australian Ultrablack bull offering of the world-record USD $1.8 million Angus bull, topped the seventh annual 2024 Richmond Field Days All Breeds bull sale on Friday.

