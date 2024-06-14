All the fun at Cloncurry and District Show

Cloncurry and District Show has drawn a crowd on day one of the north west event, with showgoers attending from far and wide.
The day commenced with action packed itinerary in the arena with showjumping and working dog demonstrations.
Other features on the day included pig races, petting zoo, rock climbing, arts and crafts pavilion and plenty of show rides, local market stalls, food, showbags and for the first time in several years a poultry pavilion.
Friday night will see the presentation of the cattle section with a three course dinner and entertainment at the Cloncurry Precinct, before returning back to the showgrounds on Saturday for day two.
Show Society President Al McDonald said the event held a special place in his heart.
"There's lots of events around north west Queensland, but there's only one Cloncurry Show and I think it's really important to keep that going in a small town," he said.
"Cloncurry Show weekend is a great weekend for the family and it also demonstrates our community."
