Belyando beef producers' launch new paddock to plate venture

Focused on increasing sustainability within their beef enterprise, the Angus family of Belyando have this year set up a new paddock to plate business, supplying grass finished beef to customers across north west Queensland.
The Angus' have been breeding cattle for over 40 years, which includes 25 years spent fostering a commercial Droughtmaster herd at Dawson Vale Station (25,900 hectares), 150km south of Charters Towers.
Owned by Neil and Narelle Angus, the station is managed and run by their son Kurt and daughter-in-law Mellissa Angus, Hillside Droughtmasters.
The Angus' bolstered their cattle enterprise in the early 20s, after purchasing neighbouring properties, Binjaringo (39,659 ha) and Plains Creek Station (29,946 ha).
In early 2024, Kurt and Mellissa launched Red Diamond Beef Company, a paddock to plate service, with the aim of delivering grass finished beef bundles to Charters Towers, Townsville and surrounding areas.
Melissa told the North Queensland Register that their first deliveries went out in April, and that the response has overwhelmingly been positive.
"It's a different mindset and aside from our stud operation and commercial business, now we've got another market to consider," Mrs Angus said.
"For us, it was always just about trying to increase sustainability within our own business where we could and try to add value to every last beast that leaves our property.
"We're not going to process every commercial beast that we turn off.
"We just have an interest in that feedback loop and we are beef producers at the end of the day and so it's important for us that the product that we are producing is meeting the customers needs and wants."
Mellissa said they were inspired by Kurt's father Neil, who years ago originally supplied bullocks to a butcher in the Mackay region.
"Neil's always had a focus on making sure that the eating quality within the cattle that he was producing was there," she said.
The Angus' found that there was an opportunity in Charters Towers where they could send their beasts to get slaughtered and processed.
"They do the whole lot for us, so from the processing, the breaking down, the butchering and the packaging of the beef," Mellissa said.
"We're very fortunate to be able to have somewhere local that can do it.
"Then basically, as soon as he's finished, we then take care of the rest in terms of organising the freight and distribution direct to the customer."
Whilst keeping the supply chain as simple as possible for their customers, Mellissa said they were currently focused on freight and getting their beef out to their customers.
"Keeping costs as low as possible is important for us and there is an opportunity for the customers to be able to buy in bulk at an affordable rate," she said.
"We've just really been ironing out a few sort of cold freight logistical issues and what we're finding is we're always getting inquiries from new customers in different regions.
"That's probably our biggest limitation but the demand is there and the interest there, it's just about getting it to people and still maintaining that affordable cost."
The Angus' have received interest from as far west as the Mount Isa region, which Mellissa said they'd never expected.
"We've got a nice little client base building out there and I think that those customers are appreciative to be able to access grass fed, grass finished beef that's also quite fresh and raised locally but of good quality," she said.
Through their online website, the Angus' offer prospective customers the option of purchasing beef in bulk or options which include one eighth of a beast, which is their smaller family pack, or people can buy quarters or halves.
"We're making sure that the whole carcass is getting utilised, which is kind of the beauty of offering bulk packaging," Mellissa said.
"We're not setting out to think that we're going to put every male or female that we turn off annually through this paddock to plate process, but the profit margins around the individual beast is quite high and obviously, it's just economy of scale at the end of the day.
"It's just a good way of trying to utilise years worth of breeding that have gone into producing this article and hopefully people are enjoying it."
