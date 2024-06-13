North Queensland Register
Early negotiations hit a hitch as Wilmar and unions break bread

June 13 2024 - 7:00pm
Enterprise agreement talks have resumed between Wilmar and grower employee bargaining agents.
WILMAR Sugar & Renewables representatives sat down with employee bargaining agents today to resume enterprise agreement negotiations - with another hitch hindering progress around the table.

