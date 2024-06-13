Early negotiations hit a hitch as Wilmar and unions break bread

WILMAR Sugar & Renewables representatives sat down with employee bargaining agents today to resume enterprise agreement negotiations - with another hitch hindering progress around the table.
After Wilmar elected to withdraw its Fair Work Commission application, the parties met in the hopes to "narrow the gap" between Wilmar's offer of 14.25 per cent over 3.5 years (which was rejected by employees in a ballot earlier this week) and a stated union claims for 18pc over three years.
However, a Wilmar spokesperson said there was an unfortunate misunderstanding and union agents were unable to confirm their starting position to begin the negotiation.
"Unions presented verbally an increased claim for a 22pc increase. The company has asked the three unions to present in writing their consolidated starting position for negotiations," the spokesperson said.
"The company will need to review its position once it clearly understands the unions' position.
"Wilmar Sugar and Renewables indicated at the meeting today that it had come to the table willing to negotiate from its earlier offer and closer to what was thought to be the unions' claim of 18pc."
The parties have agreed to another meeting next week once union bargaining agents set out their claim in writing.
The parties are scheduled to report back to the Fair Work Commission on June 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.