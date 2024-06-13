Charters Towers Dalrymple quarantine yards hit 107,044 head record

.
The Charters Towers Regional Council owned Dalrymple Saleyards, and the only registered export yard to clear cattle being shipped to Indonesia from Queensland, has recorded an estimate of 107,044 head for this financial year.
A Charters Towers regional spokesperson said, that with this estimate figure, it is the highest throughput in the past three years
"Reflecting on historical data, we note a significant processing increase of 231 per cent since 2021 and 39pc since July 2022," the spokesperson said.
"The current increase indicates positive momentum, and we expect this upward trend to persist."
In May last year, the Dalrymple facility closed for four weeks due to urgent soil replenishment work that is required to keep the 56 year old facility compliant with export and welfare standards.
At the time, the issue has highlighted the tenuous nature of a supply chain that is currently reliant on a single approved export facility, with no clear indication yet as to when Indonesian auditors will return to conduct the audits needed to expand the number of registered establishments approved for export from Townsville to Indonesia.
There are at least three yards in Queensland and two in the Northern Territory which would like to be registered for export to Indonesia.
North Queensland Register spoke to co-owner of the Reid River Export facility Paul Heil who confirmed they are waiting on Registration Establishment status from Indonesia.
"We built this facility in 2019 and got the accreditation papers started straight away and we are still waiting," he said.
Dan Wieland, Julargo Cattle Yards, Townsville, which also holds registration for Vietnam said the last of his Vietnamese orders for this financial year were shipped earlier this week.
"At this stage there is nothing in the pipeline but I have heard there will be some new orders released next month," he said.
The Julago facility is another facility awaiting Indonesian registration.
Ray White Rural Geaney Kirkwood's Liam Kirkwood said we have seen the last of the Indonesian orders now until the middle of July.
"That too, will be dependent on what large numbers are being assembled and marshalled out of the Northern Territory," Mr Kirkwood said.
In the 2022-23 financial year, the Dalrymple Saleyards also sold 115,906 cattle making it the third largest saleyard in Queensland, behind Roma and Dalby.
