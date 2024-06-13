Wilmar and workers return to negotiations as crush begins

TWO Wilmar mills began production on June 13 as the company announced it would be withdrawing its Fair Work Commission application.
Kalamia Mill crushed the first cane at 12.11pm, followed by Invicta Mill at 3.20pm.
Inkerman Mill resumed crushing last night, following a forced stop due to the threat of industrial action.
The last of the company's four Burdekin factories is scheduled to begin crushing early next week.
Pioneer Mill is on track to start crushing early next week, putting all Burdekin mills and half of Wilmar's eight sugar mills in full production.
Wilmar Sugar & Renewables general manager of operations Mike McLeod said it was satisfying to see more sugar mills come online after a challenging few weeks of industrial action.
"It's always great to see these huge factories swing back into life after a six-month maintenance season," Mr McLeod said.
"Seeing the first cane go up the belt is a milestone - it means we've started generating economic income for local growers and communities."
Mr McLeod said Pioneer Mill, Australia's largest generator of renewable energy from biomass, was already exporting renewable electricity to the grid, ahead of crushing next week.
Wilmar's other four sugar mills: Victoria and Macknade in the Herbert region, Proserpine in the Whitsunday region and Plane Creek in the Mackay region are scheduled to start production on June 24.
Meanwhile, this morning Wilmar advised the Fair Work Commission that it wished to withdraw its application seeking orders for unions to suspend industrial action that has delayed the start of the annual production season at company factories.
The decision to withdraw came after unions advised the company on Wednesday night that all notices of Protection Industrial Action were withdrawn immediately.
On Thursday afternoon, Wilmar representatives and bargaining agents for more than 1200 employees planned to meet to resume negotiations on a new enterprise agreement, following the employees' rejection of Wilmar's previous package proposal.
The parties are scheduled to report back to the Fair Work Commission on June 21.
