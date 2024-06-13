North Queensland Register
Labor 'put on notice': Eungella reacts to LNP's 'tipping point' dam rejection

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
June 14 2024 - 9:00am
Save Eungella secretary and Crediton grazier Mandy Tennent at the Reckless Renewables Rally in Canberra earlier this year.
WHEN Save Eungella secretary and Crediton grazier Mandy Tennent picked up the phone this morning to a call from the deputy opposition leader, she was brought to tears - her activist group's message was finally being heard.

