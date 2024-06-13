Labor 'put on notice': Eungella reacts to LNP's 'tipping point' dam rejection

WHEN Save Eungella secretary and Crediton grazier Mandy Tennent picked up the phone this morning to a call from the deputy opposition leader, she was brought to tears - her activist group's message was finally being heard.
When opposition leader David Crisafulli announced in Parliament on June 12 that the Liberal National Party would not proceed with Labor's pumped hydro projects, including the Pioneer-Burdekin project, if elected in October, there was a glimmer of hope for the wider Eungella community.
"[Jarrod Bleijie] gave us a heads up about this announcement...and said 'this is because of your efforts'. It's all about people power and we're just going to keep it going," Mrs Tennent said.
"It's not the end of the fight but it's going to put the pressure on.
"It's wonderful. It's totally reaffirmed everything. We felt so alone from the very beginning. Only [Mirani MP] Stephen Andrew and [Federal Member for Capricornia] Michelle Landy had been in our corner.
"This justifies us knowing from our gut that this is in the wrong place. It's about loving our environment and doing everything we could to bring it to everyone's attention."
While the LNP told Save Eungella at the beginning of their fight that the amount of money already pumped into the project by ALP may hinder an opposition, Mr Crisafulli's vow to can the projects in the Budget Reply "put that to bed".
"It's just not the right project or in the right area. Regardless of what [Labor has] spent, they're going to stop it," Mrs Tennent said.
"It's a massive announcement and we will hold them to it.
"It's definitely positive we're being heard. That's the main thing. Hopefully tonight people in the south east [can hear Mr Crisafulli's message] and see what [Labor is] up to and do some research.
"[Premier Steven] Miles is telling them all what a great thing pumped hydro is. Hopefully this will be a bit of a wake up call for the Queensland Conservation Council too."
While the announcement could possibly change the minds of many voters come October, Mrs Tennent said One Nation's Mr Andrews had also been a great supporter of Save Eungella since day one.
"He's done a marvellous job...and I met Glen Kelly, the new LNP candidate at Brisbane and at the Canberra rally [Reckless Renewables Rally]. He's awesome and obviously pushed this dialogue with Crisafulli. We need both of them," she said.
"Mackay is on notice and Julieanne Gilbert is on notice. That's the tipping point. Labor has been 120 years non-stop in Mackay, that's where we need to win."
While the topic of nuclear power options has circulated, Mrs Tennent said she is not touting any other energy alternatives for the Pioneer-Burdekin site, instead focusing on her group's core message.
"We've kept ourselves very focused on our core message to save our environment and community...there are a million alternatives out there but we don't have the time or energy. That's someone else's problem," she said.
"But even if there is a Plan B, who is next for this crap? We don't want to can this at the expense of some other beautiful community and environment to be impacted. That's the flip side.
"They need to calm down and do a bit of research. They're proven it's about the environment, not about what's going there. You just don't put anything there.
"I thought it was interesting Crisafulli didn't [discuss] nucleur...but a smaller pumped hydro is not a bad option because there are lots of unused mine pits out there they can whack these into."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.