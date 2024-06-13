Star pickets the downfall for Stamford, race meeting moved

Changes to licenced venue standards that have ruled out star pickets will see the annual Stamford Races and Community Fun Day moved to Hughenden in early July.
Secretary Jane McNamara said the new regulations had come into effect in January but it wasn't until May that the tiny north west race club had been personally contacted with advice that their track wouldn't meet the new standards as it was.
"From July 1 there can't be star pickets anywhere on course," Ms McNamara said.
This meant the club's outside running rail wouldn't be compliant for the race meeting set down for July 6.
They had three options, to self-fund and construct a new running rail at an estimated cost of between $80,000 and $100,000, to go to a different venue, or to reschedule the meeting to a different date.
Ms McNamara said every other weekend was taken up, and they didn't have the funds to embark on renewing the rail without financial assistance, which left them with the change of venue option.
"We approached Hughenden, 60 kilometres to the north, and they were OK about us going there, even though they have a meeting two weeks later," she said.
"We're forging ahead and I think we'll be fine.
"Hughenden raced in May so all the facilities there are ready to go, and we'll party anywhere.
"Everything will be the same, it's just the venue that will be different."
That includes no changes to the racing program, including prize money and race distances, and lots of after-racing foot races, a Western Wiggle and a Stockman's Challenge with a difference.
Crowds in excess of 400 have attended at Stamford in past years, and in many of those years has provided vital drought relief for patrons.
Ms McNamara said they would work to address the star picket issue after the meeting but she wasn't sure of an easy resolution.
She said their last application for funding, put in last year, had been rejected.
"The new round has just closed so we didn't get an application in for that," she said.
"We can't put another application in until early next year, so we may be in the same boat, but we may be able to shift the date then."
Ms McNamara said there were likely other issues to manage on the Racing Queensland list, such as their jockey's room.
She said putting up a new one would involve having a swab stall, a medical room and air-conditioning, all large expenses for their small club.
She said other small clubs in the area were grappling with issues as well, saying while the running rails at Kooroorinya and Prairie were compliant, she understood they were being asked to put shade over their horse stalls.
"This is for horses that are in the paddock 365 days a year," she said.
