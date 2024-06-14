QCAR head, grower weighs in on Wilmar and worker negotiations

QUEENSLAND Cane Agriculture and Renewables chair and grower Christian Lago has weighed in on the ongoing enterprise agreement negotiations between Wilmar and employees, stating that members are concerned about the industry's security.
Mr Lago said he was deeply concerned about the ongoing industrial action between Wilmar and its employees and its direct financial impact on growers, contractors and the community.
"We've worked out that it can potentially be costing the industry up to $8.6 million every day that it goes on. It's a substantial loss for the industry and it's putting a financial strain not only on farmers but the wider industry," he said.
"With the cost of living crisis we're under at the moment, it's impacting communities and creating a lot of anxiety.
"All our members are concerned. At QCAR we're just trying to work with unions, millers and everyone in the industry to get a good outcome here.
"We're using every tool at our disposal so we can get this industrial dispute done sooner than later and we're hoping for a good outcome for both parties; millers and workers.
"At the end of the day, mills have to make a profit and workers have to be rewarded for their hard work."
Mr Lago, who sends his own cane to the Pioneer Mill said operations are scheduled to begin at the mill on June 17.
"It'll be the last mill in the Burdekin to start crushing. If there are more future disputes, we may not even start on June 17. It could be pushed back even further," he said.
"There's only so much cane that can transferred between mills, depending on geographically where you're situated. There may not be the opportunity to supply to other mills.
"If mill equity starts shifting from one mill to the other, hopefully Wilmar acts in good faith and counteracts that equity and brings it in line with other mills."
While Wilmar and workers' bargaining agents met to resume enterprise agreement negotiations, Mr Lago said Wilmar had not provided an offer back to the union following workers voting down the organisation's former package proposal.
"In a knee jerk reaction...the union has decided to put their claim back up to 22 per cent," he said.
"It's in Wilmar's best interest to get all factories up and running. Every day the potential loss can be millions and millions.
"Agriculture is all about windows and at the moment we've got a window to harvest. We can send a good product to the mill, there are perfect conditions but we don't know what's going to happen in a couple of months.
"We need to take advantage of the conditions we've got and move forward with the crushing."
Mr Lago said the unions had lifted all overtime bans and stop work bans, with Wilmar in turn withdrawing their Fair Work submission, followed by QCAR.
"There are no bans. It's business as usual. Negotiations are still in play between millers and unions and if that deteriorates, unions may then apply to impose protected industrial action...and that gives the mill three days' grace...and enough time to make plans," he said.
"If the unions do file for industrial action, QCAR will be submitting another submission to Fair Work [to put an immediate suspension to any further industrial action...and allow the sugarcane industry to proceed with its seasonal processing activities]."
QCAR Burdekin district committee chair Charles Qugaliata said every day lost at the front end of the season results in supply shortfalls, which are amplified with delayed supply and a high risk of supply collapse, especially when wet weather sets in.
"We saw this in 2010 when industrial action led to a full supply collapse, causing [more than] $106 million impact on the industry," he said.
