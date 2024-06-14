North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

QCAR head, grower weighs in on Wilmar and worker negotiations

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated June 14 2024 - 10:25am, first published 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Production Technologist Colin McLean (left) and Kalamia Manager Operations Andrew Wallwork carry out start-up checks. Picture: Wilmar Sugar & Renewables
Senior Production Technologist Colin McLean (left) and Kalamia Manager Operations Andrew Wallwork carry out start-up checks. Picture: Wilmar Sugar & Renewables

QUEENSLAND Cane Agriculture and Renewables chair and grower Christian Lago has weighed in on the ongoing enterprise agreement negotiations between Wilmar and employees, stating that members are concerned about the industry's security.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.