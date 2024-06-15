Diverse needs met at Atherton's new livestock supply store

AFTER 10 years as a leading farm hand, Youri Dreezen saw a need for more options and diversity of livestock supplies within the Atherton Tablelands.
Having spent a decade within the industry, he had seen firsthand how limited options had left many producers seeking stock online.
Just over two years ago, he created the online stockist business, Northern Livestock Supplies, and three weeks ago he decided it was time to bring his operation on the ground - opening a new store at Atherton.
"I've always had an interest inn farming. I obviously learnt a lot...working on a mixed cropping and livestock farm [Tinaroo for Godfreys]," Mr Dreezen said.
"We are the only store in the area that is completely livestock focused. Most other stores focus on the cropping and chemical side quite a bit [whereas] we try to work on a more personal, one-on-one level.
"All commercial producers can deal directly with the owners. We are always happy to offer price checks, giving producers the option to see if they are currently getting the best deal, or if they are looking to explore alternative products."
Northern Livestock Supplies provides a diverse range of products including animal health, ear tags, livestock handling, fencing, supplements and stock feed, while always keeping a keen eye on market demand and new and innovative products and brands.
After the birth of their first-born Ezmei, Mr Dreezen's partner Sharnie Koster began selling day-old chickens, leading the couple to bring in more poultry products such as incubators and roll away netting boxes.
"The more specialist stuff that the local stores weren't stocking," he said.
"We started out with poultry then slowly started expanding, bringing in other bits and pieces and then moving into electric fencing...general livestock, drenches, horse wormers, horse supplements.
"Now we've opened the shop, we're finding out what people are wanting locally and as much as a lot of stuff can be find in shops around the Tablelands, we're still trying to bring new things to the area."
Mr Dreezen said the feedback had been positive since the soft opening three weeks ago, with no other rural store opening in the area in the last year.
"The biggest feedback we've had is people are really happy to see something new [in the area]...and they're appreciating that they'e got those alternative options," he said.
"We're building up our range and bringing new brands to the Tablelands [such as] Abby Animal Health. They're Australian-owned and made...and only work with independent retailers.
"They're got great products and they're bringing out new stuff all the time...and some of their price is competitive. The quality is still there...[with] good value."
Customers are welcomed to come in store and discuss concerns or needs with Mr Dreezer, with is on hand to provide his industry and product knowledge and point customers in the right direction.
"We're always happy to help where we can. We work with anyone from small hobbyist farmers to commercial producers. We don't have a specific target," he said.
A common issue currently being voiced by the customers revolves around an issue of worm burden following extensive rainfall earlier this year.
"We're hearing what products are working for people...and what hasn't. Everyone obviously has different opinions," he said.
"It's interesting because some people come in and told me they're having big issues with ticks this year and other people are saying they have hardly any ticks but a lot of worm issues.
"My motto is we try and help livestock producers buy better. Whether that might be showing them alternative products of trying to work on them, get better deals for things...and whether we can offer a better solution."
The couple plans to hold an open day in the near future with brand representative available to discuss products with customers.
Northern Livestock Supplies has multiple freight options and can deliver to anywhere in far North Queensland, the Gulf of Carpentaria, the Cape York Peninsula as well as nation-wide for some products.
The store is located at 14 Eclipse Drive, Atherton.
