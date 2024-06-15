North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness

Diverse needs met at Atherton's new livestock supply store

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
June 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youri Dreezen and Sharnie Koster at their new Atherton Tablelands store, Northern Livestock Supplies. Picture: Supplied
Youri Dreezen and Sharnie Koster at their new Atherton Tablelands store, Northern Livestock Supplies. Picture: Supplied

AFTER 10 years as a leading farm hand, Youri Dreezen saw a need for more options and diversity of livestock supplies within the Atherton Tablelands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.