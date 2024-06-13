North Queensland Register
Home/News

Qld budget: north west to receive new childcare centre, aeromedical bases

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 13 2024 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Queensland state budget has allocated funds toward work on the Burke Development Road. Picture file
The Queensland state budget has allocated funds toward work on the Burke Development Road. Picture file

The Queensland government has delivered its 2024-25 state budget with the north west to receive new health and sports infrastructure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.