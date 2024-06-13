Qld budget: north west to receive new childcare centre, aeromedical bases

The Queensland state budget has allocated funds toward work on the Burke Development Road. Picture file
The Queensland government has delivered its 2024-25 state budget with the north west to receive new health and sports infrastructure.
Projects to be delivered under 2024-25 budget:
Burke Developmental Road works
$9 million in 2024-25 out of a $14.6 million total spend towards reconstruction works on the Burke Developmental Road (Normanton- Dimbulah). Part of the funding administered by the Queensland Reconstruction Authority, delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.
Normanton Hospital
$12 million in 2024-25 out of a $1 billion total spend for the Building Rural and Remote Health Program (BRRHP) will be utilised to address ageing infrastructure and provide a facility that supports contemporary models of care for rural and remote communities.
Camooweal Primary Health Care Centre
$14 million in 2024-25 out of a $1 billion total spend for the Building Rural and Remote Health Program (BRRHP) will be utilised to address ageing infrastructure and provide a facility that supports contemporary models of care for rural and remote communities.
Royal Flying Doctor Service Mount Isa aeromedical base
$3.5 million in 2024-25 out of a $6.9 million total spend to deliver a new aeromedical base in Mount Isa for the Royal Flying Doctor Service to support its services in North West Queensland. Part of the Resources Community Infrastructure Fund - Round 2.
Mount Isa LifeFlight facility
$2 million in 2024-25 out of a $4 million total spend to deliver a new aeromedical facility in Mount Isa for LifeFlight to support its services in North West Queensland. The new facility will include a hangar suitable for a Bell412 helicopter, crew accommodation, amenities, workshop, offices and helipad. When complete, this project will help LifeFlight expand services to people visiting and living in North West Queensland and accommodate the Mount Isa base's planned helicopter upgrade for longer distance flights to help more people. Part of the Resources Community Infrastructure Fund - Round 2.
Cloncurry Shire grandstands project
$634,000 in 2024-25 out of a $834,000 total spend to install grandstand seating, shade structures and amenities at Cloncurry Recreation Grounds, Dajarra Sports Grounds, and Cloncurry Equestrian Centre. Part of the Resources Community Infrastructure Fund - Round 1.
Curry Kids Early Learning Centre
$3 million in 2024-25 out of a $4.4 million total spend to deliver a new childcare facility in Cloncurry including teacher and staff facilities, indoor space and outdoor play area to accommodate up to 100 children aged 0-5 years. Part of the Resources Community Infrastructure Fund - Round 2.
Julia Creek community children's services hub project
$3.8 million in 2024-25 out of a $6.3 million total spend to deliver a children's services hub in Julia Creek to address demand for childcare services in McKinlay Shire. The hub includes indoor and outdoor play areas, a baby sleeping area, kitchen, storerooms, administration offices, amenities and a consultation room for visiting allied health services. When complete, the hub will improve access to allied health services, accommodate more children and babies, and off er Outside Hours School Care to school-aged children. Part of the Resources Community Infrastructure Fund - Round 2.
Richmond Shire Council
$178,219 in 2024-25 out of a $198,021 total spend to upgrade lighting to support multi-sport at Richmond. Part of Activate! Queensland.
Mount Isa Rugby League
$175,285 in 2024-25 out of a $282,717 total spend to install change rooms to support rugby league at Mount Isa. Part of Activate! Queensland.
Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000
