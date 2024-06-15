North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Cane grower expands into new long-term produce

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
June 16 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Muscat has grown a range of crops including sugar cane, soybeans, mung beans, peanuts and fibre crops such as industrial hemp, kenaf and sunn hemp. Picture: Steph Allen
Joe Muscat has grown a range of crops including sugar cane, soybeans, mung beans, peanuts and fibre crops such as industrial hemp, kenaf and sunn hemp. Picture: Steph Allen

OAKENDEN cane grower Joe Muscat has become one of the region's newest nut growers, after expanding his operations for his first season as a macadamia producer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.