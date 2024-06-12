Good lines of cows offered at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1953 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1181 prime cattle and 772 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 289 bullocks, 157 heifers, 616 cows and 119 bulls.
The store section consisted of 517 steers, 220 heifers and 35 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised some good lines of cows that are in good overall condition due to a continuing strong season.
The yarding was drawn from Laura, Burketown, Croydon, Julia Creek, Richmond, Hughenden, Torrens Creek as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 5-8 cents a kilogram easier, heifers were 3-5c/kg easier, heavy cows were 3-5c/kg easier, light weight cows were unchanged, and bulls were 5-8c/kg dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 234c and averaged 210c, and those over 500kg topped at 230c to average 220c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 230c and averaged 204c. Cows under 400kg made 190c and averaged 150c, while cows over 494kg reached 202c, averaging 173c. Bulls under 450kg made 246c and averaged 220c, while bulls over 600kg reached 248c to average 200c.
Bullocks topped at 226.2c/kg for eight crossbred ox, sold on a/c E McIntosh and Son, Hughenden, that weighed 671kg to return a $1518.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c E McIntosh and Son, Hughenden, that sold for 228.2c/kg weighed 530kg to return $1209.
The top pen of Cows was sold by a/c Everingham Pastoral Co, Oak Park, for 202.2c/kg, weighing 561kg to return $1135.
Bulls sold on a/c Cunningham Cattle Co, Abingdon Downs, topped at 246.2c/kg and weighed 746kg, to return $1836.
Store cattle were of mixed quality that sold to a tough but solid market. Once again cattle that had weight in them were in higher demand. Any plain or faulty cattle were very hard to sell.
Steers under 200kg reached 282c to average 217c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 286c, averaging 230c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 260c and averaged 233c and steers over 400kg sold to 260c to average 200c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 204c and averaged 160c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 220c, averaging 180c, and heifers over 320kg made 222c to average 215c.
A pen of steers sold on a/c M and R Bailey made 282.2c/kg and weighed 192kg, returning an average of $541.82.
A good pen of six heifers on a/c D Zammitt and AL Furber made 220c/kg, weighed 265kg returning $583.
Eighteen cows and calves sold on a/c C Hall and returned $1260/unit.
