Good lines of cows offered at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 234c and averaged 210c, and those over 500kg topped at 230c to average 220c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 230c and averaged 204c. Cows under 400kg made 190c and averaged 150c, while cows over 494kg reached 202c, averaging 173c. Bulls under 450kg made 246c and averaged 220c, while bulls over 600kg reached 248c to average 200c.

