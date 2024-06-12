North Queensland Register
Wilmar applies to Fair Work, pushes crush forward

Updated June 12 2024 - 3:13pm, first published 1:53pm
Wilmar is working to proceed with the season crush despite continued enterprise agreement negotiations.
Wilmar Sugar and Renewables has announced it will be requesting an urgent hearing with Fair Work Commissions to put an end to protection action and allow the annual crush to proceed while enterprise agreement negotiations continue.

