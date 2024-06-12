Wilmar applies to Fair Work, pushes crush forward

Wilmar Sugar and Renewables has announced it will be requesting an urgent hearing with Fair Work Commissions to put an end to protection action and allow the annual crush to proceed while enterprise agreement negotiations continue.
After closing Inkerman overnight following a rejection of its EA proposal where union delegates notified that a one-hour stoppage would take place on June 12 at 12pm, it decided to keep the mill open to enable crushing to procceed at Inkerman that afternoon.
Wilmar announced it would also begin production on June 13 at Invicta and Kalamia mills, despite the continued threats of ongoing industrial action.
As a Fair Work Commission application is in process and unions have indicated willingness to resume EA negotiations, Wilmar has withdrawn its previous notice to employees in relation to a Inkerman Mill lockout.
General manager of operations Mike McLeod said that the company welcomed, and shared, the views expressed by union officials about avoiding harming the interests of cane growers and the community during negotiation of an EA.
"We have 6000 tonnes of burnt cane in the Inkerman yard now, and we are told there is another 7000 tonnes in the paddock," Mr McLeod said.
"We need to get that cane through the mill as soon as we can.
"We would have continued crushing overnight had we been certain as to the extent of today's stoppage.
"We have Invicta and Kalamia mills ready to start, so we are proceeding with the intention of crushing cane from mid-morning tomorrow (June 13) in those mills as well.
"Our other mills will come online through the next week or so as we complete necessary work."
Wilmar confirmed it received a request from unions to resume negotiations as soon as possible on a new EA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.