Cake loving Brahman takes on Bluey with new kid's recipe book

Combining her love of baking with her life on the land, Victoria Downs station co-manager Jodie Pollock has found a way to connect with producers from across the globe and introduce them to life on her Charters Towers property ... with a unique twist.
Her recently self-published book, 'Amy the Cake Loving Cow', spawned from Ms Pollock's time on the app ClubHouse during Covid.
In the agriculture chat rooms, she developed friendship, learnt about overseas operations and wished to share a slice of her corner of the world.
The book stars one of her Brahmans, Amy, a two-and-half-year old heifer on the 25,889 hectare cattle property located 70km south of Charters Towers - which she manages with her partner Michael Knuth for his parents.
Ms Pollock hand-fed and bonded with Amy as a calf when her mother developed bottle teat.
"I've been wanting to do cookbook for a while. I thought this was a fun way to do a cupcake recipe. One day it just clicked," she said.
"It's teaching kids where the ingredients come from, baking. I'm going to do more...[and] have a whole series [featuring] Amy.
"I [also] thought I could make a whole animation of her on YouTube. I have visions of her outdoing Bluey."
"There's this gap between the city and country," she said.
"If I can share my story, they can share theirs and we might be able to meet somewhere in the middle...explaining why we do the things we do [and vice versa]."
Responding to requests from her American contacts to share her recipes and her creative flair, she partnered up with book publisher, IngramSpark, to release the book last month, sending copies off already to readers in the United States.
The book gives a reference to her ClubHouse friends (an app that reminded her of using a two-way during her distance education schooling), opens with Amy's foot print on the front page, features illustrations by Ms Pollock of their property and includes a recipe for one of her baked goods.
"I had a leftover cupcake and cookie and she ate it and now she's addicted," she said.
"She pretty much comes nearly every single day. She puts her head through the kitchen window. I joke and say she's my business partner and food taster.
"She's a bit part of my TikTok [account]...the ChilLax Lounge."
Ms Pollock began ChilLax Lounge [formerly named Vicky D's] in 2015, a local baked goods business offering treats such as stuffed biscuits, customised cakes and personalised cupcakes.
"I wanted to make it an environment for people to 'chillax' and the long term vision...would be a coffee lounge," she said
The self-taught baker said while she had little exposure to baking growing up when she lived "out in the sticks", in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
But when her family moved into a house 16km outside Lakeland, Ms Pollock and her brother began baking chocolate cakes, cookies and jam drops, getting ingredients from half-day trips to Mareeba down ungraded dirt roads.
"After school...I did a bit of jillaroo work [and Lyndhurst and Kings Plains] and came to Charters Towers and met my partner Michael," she said.
Mr Knuth's family owns Cameron Downs, Victoria Downs and formerly owned Rocky Downs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.