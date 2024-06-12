North Queensland Register
Home/News

Cake loving Brahman takes on Bluey with new kid's recipe book

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated June 13 2024 - 9:33am, first published 6:00am
'Amy the Cake Loving Cow' with Victoria Downs producer and author Jodie Pollock. Picture: Supplied.
Combining her love of baking with her life on the land, Victoria Downs station co-manager Jodie Pollock has found a way to connect with producers from across the globe and introduce them to life on her Charters Towers property ... with a unique twist.

