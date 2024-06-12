Large tyre fire erupts in Charters Towers

Thick smoke from a tyre pile fire has impacted residents in Charters Towers this morning.
After 9am on June 12, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were alerted to the blaze after 9am at a commercial premises on the Lynd Highway near the cross street of Keary Road, Toll.
Initial reports stated that the pile was five metres by five metres in size.
Three QFES crews attended the scene and worked to extinguish the fire.
As of 11.25am, crews had mostly extinguished the fire and were working on dampening down hot spots.
"There is just a large amount of smoke in the area, which is impacting surrounding areas," a QFES spokesperson said.
"There is no threat to any properties."
The spokesperson said a smoke warning had been issued to nearby residents they were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
Those concerned about their health should contact Queensland Ambulance Services.
