Wilmar mill closes as ballot result revealed

The only sugar mill operating in the Burdekin, Inkerman Mill, closed overnight after Wilmar's proposed ballot was voted down by workers.
Union delegates advised that workers plan to stop work at that site, and at least two other sites, for one hour at midday today (Wednesday) in support of union claims for an 18 per cent pay rise.
A Wilmar spokesperson said after the ballot was finalised, unions were notified of industrial action would take place on June 12.
Wilmar chose to shut down the Inkerman mill overnight on June 11 as a precaution.
While a one-hour stoppage would likely not force shutdown, the delegates declined to provide further information to Wilmar Sugar and Renewables when asked for confirmation that this was the only stoppage to occur at Inkerman Wednesday.
General manager of operations, Mike McLeod, said the uncertainty about stoppages presented both operational and safety concerns that left Wilmar with no option but to shut down the mill.
"A safe shutdown usually takes about 12 hours and must be carried out with care and precision," he said.
"We feel for the growers who had harvested cane, and those expecting to harvest in the morning. We estimate there is about 7000 tonnes of burnt cane in paddocks, rail bins and on sidings without prospect of crushing at this time.
"We had planned to be crushing at Inkerman until at least 7.30am Wednesday morning, but without certainty, we are better to stop than risk damage or injury and possibly having the mill out of commission for an extended period.
"We must now consider whether we can proceed with our expected start at Invicta and Kalamia mills later this week."
The union action comes within hours of all three unions writing to the company to ask for a resumption of negotiations on a new enterprise agreement after a majority of company employees voted down the company's most recent offer of 14.25 per cent over 3.5 years, a $1500 sign-on bonus, and 50 permanent positions for seasonal and term contract workers.
"Sugar and Renewables has consistently shown willingness to negotiate on this EA," Wilmar general manager of corporate relations Chris Stewart said.
"If there is genuine desire now for meaningful negotiation, we will be at the table.
"If forcing the closure of Inkerman Mill, and harming growers, was seen as a way to bring on bargaining, it was mistaken and totally unnecessary."
The situation is currently unfolding and another update will be provided in the hour.
