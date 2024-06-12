North Queensland Register
Wilmar mill closes as ballot result revealed

Updated June 12 2024 - 3:11pm, first published 11:43am
Inkerman Mill has been closed down overnight. Picture: Wilmar Sugar & Renewables
The only sugar mill operating in the Burdekin, Inkerman Mill, closed overnight after Wilmar's proposed ballot was voted down by workers.

