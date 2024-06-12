RFDS Queensland Local Hero named

A dedicated healthcare advocate working to help people die with dignity has been named the 2024 Royal Flying Doctor Service Queensland Hero.
The annual RFDS Local Hero Awards, supported by Ergon Energy Retail, recognise Queenslanders who have gone above and beyond to support their community.
People who have gone above and beyond to support their community were named from nine regions across the state, before communities voted for the Queensland Hero.
It was the Cairns region Local Hero, Jodi Hamilton who received the overall acknowledgement this week, for her exceptional work in enhancing palliative care services.
Born and raised in Coen in the Cape York region, Jodi's career in healthcare was deeply influenced by her mother, Barbara Shephard, a nurse who dedicated 50 years to caring for others.
Inspired by the profound impact she had on the community, Jodi joined the Coen Clinic in 2011 as an administration officer, where she provides critical support across administration, operations, and after-hour emergencies.
Most recently, Jodi has set out to enhance the community's palliative care capacity, ensuring that residents have the skills, resources and support needed to make informed decisions about their end-of-life journey.
RFDS (Queensland Section) CEO Meredith Staib congratulated Jodi on receiving the 2024 RFDS Queensland Hero award, saying her dedication to her community and ongoing desire to improve palliative care services in the region was truly inspiring.
"We're proud to be able to recognise Jodi's achievements and the amazing work she has done to support the region," she said. "Delivering healthcare and supporting communities is a team effort, which is why we are so incredibly grateful to have people like Jodi on the ground each and every day."
Jodi receives a $20,000 grant to put towards a health or wellbeing initiative in the community.
She said she would be dedicating the award to her mother.
"Receiving the 2024 RFDS Queensland Hero Award is humbling, and it acknowledges that we have carried on Mum's work which is a wonderful feeling," she said.
"When you are connected to the community, you are doing your job for people you know and care about which is so important.
"I look forward to working with the RFDS and Ergon Energy Retail to develop this tailored training program further to benefit our community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.