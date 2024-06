Steers reach 248c/kg at Mareeba

Steers 400-600kg sold to 248c and averaged 214, steers 600-750kg sold to 220c, averaging 220c, and steers over 750 reached 220c, average 205c. Heifers 400-500kg topped at 144c and averaged 144c. Cows 400-500kg made 166c and averaged 144c, cows 500-600kg reached 184c, averaging 159c and cows over 600kg made 170c, averaging 170c. Bulls 500-650kg made 232c and averaged 199c, while bulls over 650kg reached 248c to average 227c.