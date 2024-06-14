Entering ag shows are a slice of fun, try it

From the bravery of the showjumpers to admiring the height of sponge cakes, the intricate craft work and shearing and farrier demonstrations to gingerly stroking the nose of a "she's friendly love, she won't bite" heifer, those rural ag shows offered so much adventure in the days when kids could roam about with our siblings as long as we met our family at the ferris wheel or CWA tearooms before dark.