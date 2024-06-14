Entering ag shows are a slice of fun, try it

From cattle to cakes, weaving to woodchop and poultry to preserves, there's a category for everyone to enter at your local ag show.
And with the world such a stressful place at the moment, heading to one of the upcoming ag shows across the north with cake tin or craft in your hand or the horse float and truck can be a marvelous way to relax, reconnect and learn something new.
Although the child of country-born parents, I grew up in the city and I loved going out to visit shows as they seemed at once incredibly exotic and reassuringly familiar.
Everyone wore proper hats like my country cousins and even when it rained they'd smile and stop for a yarn.
From the bravery of the showjumpers to admiring the height of sponge cakes, the intricate craft work and shearing and farrier demonstrations to gingerly stroking the nose of a "she's friendly love, she won't bite" heifer, those rural ag shows offered so much adventure in the days when kids could roam about with our siblings as long as we met our family at the ferris wheel or CWA tearooms before dark.
And as a keen but wildly unreliable baker, I loved submitting my cakes, scones and slices for judging. Mainly because these wonderful stewards who looked so demure in pearls, a nice frock and cardigan, were - and steadfastly remain - were incredibly knowledgeable, happy to share tips and encourage and initiate the next generation into the arcane mysteries of what you can achieve with butter, sugar and flour.
My first ag show success as a serious baker was in Victoria, where I achieved second place for my peach blossom cake.
The CWA judge was an inspirational combination of a sergeant-major and the strict school home economics teacher whose withering glance could deflate you as fast as your souffle, but gave you a cracking good grade and a hug when you left high school.
She wore more ribbons and medals than a general and very kindly took me aside when I asked her for feedback.
"Your cake texture is good but your icing needs work," was her crisp response.
When I nervously asked her how to improve, she immediately smiled and took me over to the table and proceeded to give me a point-for-point breakdown of my entry.
It was a revelation as the secret to perfect icing was to add a little milk.
Since then I have joined the CWA and so far have clocked up membership in three states and have experienced the Kosciuszko highs and dizzying lows of entering ag show cooking competitions.
But not once have I not learned something, had a laugh and made a friend.
From dropping a passionfruit sponge from my bike heading to one show to baking six tea cakes to get the optimum entry (I came 14th out of 23), I have never regretted having a go.
Even when the judges were faced with the wonkiest TARDIS ever knitted, they found a gentle way to give me positive feedback on my entry.
"It's a lovely shade of blue dear," one said.
According to Queensland Ag Shows general manager Trevor Buckingham, show entries are on the up.
"Anecdotal evidence is entries dropped during COVID but have rebounded with good seasons over the past 12 months," he said.
So join those of us who love having a go no matter the outcome and enter in something, I promise we'll all support you - and do let me know how you go.
- Alison Paterson, Queensland Country Life journalist.
