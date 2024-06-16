Growers at the heart of horticulture

It was my first time at Hort Connections since joining QFVG as head of membership and partnerships last August. Walking into the Convention Centre to help set up the QFVG stall on 'bump-in day', I was struck by the sheer number of suppliers and the impressive variety of products and services on offer. For a newcomer like me, it was eye-opening, highlighting both the complex nature of running a horticultural business and the countless people whose livelihoods in turn depend on the success of its growers.