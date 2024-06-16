North Queensland Register
Growers at the heart of horticulture

By Tim Hayden, Qfvg Head of Membership and Partnerships
June 16 2024 - 10:30am
QFVG head of membership and partnerships Tim Hayden with some of the merchandise for the "We Give a Fork" campaign. Picture by Ashley Walmsley
Last week, Melbourne was buzzing with excitement as more than 4000 attendees gathered to celebrate the world of horticulture at Australia's premier horticulture conference and trade show.

