A visit to the dairy farmers of Wagga Wagga, Blighty and Finley

A very special thanks to Ruth and Neville Kydd for hosting Joe and me. It was great to finally see what I have heard Ruth talk about for many years. The Kydds run a very impressive operation and are rightfully highly respected by their local farmers. The Kydds are due to open their new 80-stand rotary in early July (we hope for Ruth's sake) to go with the two 50-stand rotaries they already have. The rumour is that if the electricity isn't hooked up in time the dairy will be powered by Ruth's pedal power.