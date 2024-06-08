NBPE sale bolstered by meat works competition

IT WAS quality over quantity at the Northern Beef Producers Expo, with two meat works helping drive up prices by 20c/kg across a yarding of 144 head in the Commercial Cattle Competition.
CCC steward Bill Holzwart said two meat works, Teys Rockhampton and JBS Townsville, competed hard across the pens of predominately prime cattle, pushing the prices up on Charters Towers' market trend by 20c/kg.
"The sale went really well...we saw a lift in the price of those over the last few weeks. That was really pleasing for the people who did bring their cattle and present them," Mr Holzwart said.
"Both the meat works buyers can be applauded for the fact it's a community event and they stood behind it...even though it was a small yarding, they competed on that good quality cattle and made sure they made what they deserve.
"Everyone was pretty happy with the result."
Combined agents yarded a total of 144 grass-fed prime cattle of 76 bullocks, 40 heifers and 28 cows.
Seventy-six steers and bullocks over 500kg went for 232-263c/kg and an average of 254c/kg.
Thirty-five heifers up to 540kg went for 218-242c/kg and an average of 227c/kg.
Five heifers over 540kg went for 247c/kg.
One cow up to 520kg went for 222c/kg and 27 cows over 520kg went for 198-234c/kg and an average of 209c/kg.
The best priced export bullocks topped at 260/kg on a/c Arthur Shepherd Pastoral, weighing 686kg to return $1783/head for the pen of five.
The best priced trade bullocks topped at 263/kg for five Bullocks sold on a/c Lisgar Pastoral that weighed 674kg to return $1772/head.
The best priced single bullock topped at 263/kg sold on a/c Lisgar Pastoral that weighed 750kg to return $1972/head.
The best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Lisgar Pastoral and sold for 247/kg at 556kg to return $1374/head.
The top pen of cows were sold on a/c GA Warre, St Anns for 214/kg, weighing 674kg to return $1442/head.
Mr Holzwart said the large run of feeder steers that weren't sold will head to the feed lot to continue the competition.
There was also a good run of weight for age milk and tooth and four tooth trade heifers.
"They were making anywhere from $2.40 to $2.20/kg and the top pen of those made $2.47 so that was a really good result," Mr Holzwart said.
"There was a really lovely pen of Droughtmaster heifers, milk and two tooth, and they went to the meat works. They were exceptional."
A 828kg six tooth Brangus bullock from Arthur Shepherd Pastoral was also snapped up by meat works buyers.
"He sold really well. He was in one of the first lots sold," Mr Holzwart said.
"The best priced export bullocks, which more of an open bullocks class, they were anywhere from six to eight tooth bullocks, your older bullocks, they went for $2.60 and and weighed 686kg to return $1783/head (from Arthur Shepherd Pastoral).
"That was a good result for them."
The best priced trade bullocks got out to $2.63/kg for a pen of five sold on a/c of Liscal Pastoral to the meat works, weighing 674kg to return $1772/head.
The heifers on a/c of Liscal Pastoral made a top of $2.47/kg for 556kg to return $1347/head.
The top pen of five crossbred cows were sold by St Ann's Pastoral for $2.14/kg, weighing 674kg and returning $1442/head.
The broad range of cattle came from as far north as Woodstock and Bowen, as far west as Prairie and Torrens Creek and as far south as Clermont.
"There weren't any store cattle on offer. We had some nice weaners that came from the south down at Belyando and local weaners from the south from Burdekin Downs. There were terrific little runs of weaners," Mr Holzwart said.
"Hopefully we see them back next year as weaner steers or even in the future as bullocks. That will be really pleasing to see how they go."
Compared to last year's expo, despite a smaller yarding, Mr Holzwart said prices were slightly higher, especially impressive during a "tougher market in general".
"We still had very good quality cattle. Comparatively we're definitely on the improve and we're always learning and trying to get better," he said.
"People are getting more around (the expo) as well. We don't get big runs of cattle.
"It's not necessarily about winning or losing, it's about 'this is what I do with my cattle' and showing it to the community, which I think is a good thing."
Despite some dry country around the region, there was no reflection of it on the quality of the cattle.
"They've been looked after really well and the condition of the cattle overall, considering it is tough in some places, was really good," Mr Holzwart said.
"Given the fact it's a little bit dry and the market trend, a lot of people have sold cattle a little bit earlier than normally would, which is understandable.
"Therefore people have held a few back but not many as normal, because of the grass issue. But what they managed to hang onto are exceptional cattle."
Mr Holzwart, who manages St Ann's for Gena Warr, said his company presented a number of Simmental x Brahman pens which "stood up really well".
"We had a pen of cows that topped the market there...and a really nice pen of five [finishing] bullocks that were second in their class...most of them went down to Tey's," he said.
"It's really a testament to the quality of the cattle...and it makes judging really difficult because they're all very good. I'd like to thank all the sponsors...[because] without them it simply doesn't run. I'm really thankful for them."
Those wishing to enter cattle in next year's CCC should think about their selections early, said Mr Holzwart.
"You don't have to pull all your cattle out at once, but you just dribble it out and leave them here, there and everywhere and when it's closer to the time, you'll know where the best ones are to go and find them," he said.
Mr Holzwart said there was also a good turn out in the stud cattle, with a mixture of Brahman, Charolais, Droughtmaster and Brangus soft and high content cattle.
"It's a credit to all the stud vendors for the effort that goes into these cattle and for the effort to get them here," he said.
"These cattle have been bred right so they stand up to the dry conditions. The seasons are too variable so they're certainly breeding them that way."
