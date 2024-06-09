North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Katter meets desperate cane farmers while state govt considers costs

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
June 10 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hill MP Shane Knuth addressed a meeting of cane growers at Mossman, who were concerned about the future of their farms. industry and town. Picture: Supplied
Hill MP Shane Knuth addressed a meeting of cane growers at Mossman, who were concerned about the future of their farms. industry and town. Picture: Supplied

Two meetings with cane farmers were held in Mossman on Friday, one with industry groups and the state government and the other with members of Katter's Australian Party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.