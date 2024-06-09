Katter meets desperate cane farmers while state govt considers costs

Two meetings with cane farmers were held in Mossman on Friday, one with industry groups and the state government and the other with members of Katter's Australian Party.
In both meetings, canegrowers said they felt they had their backs to the wall despite the April announcement made by premier Steven Miles to put $12.1m forward for the Mossman Region Transition Program incentive, as the state government has yet to make clear where and how the money would be spent.
Kennedy MP Bob Katter, who was joined by KAP Hill MP Shane Knuth and Cook candidate Duane Amos, said the desperation of the Mossman community to save its troubled sugar industry, and not transition, as proposed by the state government, was evident when he met with around 50 growers, mill workers and town residents.
Mr Katter said growers expressed their desperation towards their key priorities of getting this year's crop harvested and processed and making a unanimous decision on the future of their local mill, with a decision by the liquidators believed to be imminent.
Mr Katter and his colleagues were told due to maintenance and operational requirements, it was highly unlikely the Mossman mill would now be ready to process this year's crop.
"If we lose the mill, we don't just lose thousands of direct and indirect jobs and incomes for this town, we lose the knowledge of critical trade skills," Mr Katter said.
"If we lose the mill and lose the sugar industry, Mossman loses its environmental appeal and growers were concerned the town would become an urban sprawl like parts of Cairns.
"The growers also said long-term they wanted to see the return of government-owned banks willing to invest in agriculture and innovation with long-term low-interest loans."
Mr Knuth's three-part motion, which comprised a slow down of the liquidation process by negotiating with the state government, provide financial subsidies to transport the cane to Mulgrave Mill, and to work with Transport and Main Roads and Mulgrave Mill to send and accept the first half of this year's crop to Gordonvale, while working to reopen the Mossman Mill to process local crops in the latter half of the season, was agreed to by the meeting.
"Because the state government has announced $12m, the growers are wondering if part of that can help delay the complete closure of the mill," he said.
"Once they start dismantling, that's it and there was real urgency because it's understood the liquidator is expected to make a decision very soon."
Mr Katter also proposed expanding sugar production going into the mill, so that "value-adding innovations" such as the manufacturing of biofuels could be more viable.
His proposal included building water infrastructure at the junction of the Mitchell River and Rifle Creek in the Mount Molloy region to open an additional 25,000ha of land for sugar farms, a front-end processing facility and a pipeline down to the Mossman Mill transporting cane juice.
Canegrowers Mossman chair Matt Watson said matters were "beyond desperate".
Mr Watson attended the community-led Stakeholder Advisory Committee meeting earlier, established to guide the Mossman Region Transition Program, with representation from Douglas Shire Council, Douglas Chamber of Commerce, local First Nations peoples, Australian Workers Union and Mossman Canegrowers, as well as Queensland and Australian government agencies.
"We had a couple more people decide to move in the right direction to try and lobby the government with some assistance to get the crop off and processed at Mulgrave," Mr Watson said.
"Unfortunately, the government has been slow to commit, and if we don't get the whole crop off the ground and processed and then some funds to help us transition into something else, then things will get even worse."
However a DAF spokesperson said "consideration of costs is part of the discussions the government is having with grower representatives".
Mr Watson said he preferred action to talk.
"The government had set up lots of committees and meetings, it's very frustrating," he said.
"However, we have a meeting on Wednesday with Mark Furner the Ag minister, so hopefully he can pull on a chain and get things moving.
"This is all about getting cane farmers being able to recoup some expenditure so we can keep our lights on and pay our rates."
Mr Watson said Canegrowers Mossman had asked for $9m to get their sugar cane transported to the MSF Mulgrave mill in Gordonvale and to manage the leftover cane in the ground.
"At this stage we probably won't get all the cane off the ground," he said.
"And the Mulgrave mill won't keep going just for us, once they finish they won't extend the season.
"But the state government has not committed to anything and if they don't commit enough to get the cane transported and processed, then this will be a slap in the face to growers."
The DAF spokesperson said the Queensland government recognised the significant impact the closure of the Mossman Mill would have on mill workers, local businesses the broader community, and in particular the growers.
"The Queensland government is currently in discussions with grower representatives around a possible allocation from the $12.1 million to assist growers to undertake the first stage of their transition, which could include processing cane at Mulgrave Mill," the spokesperson said.
"The MRTP seeks to minimise broader flow-on impacts to the economy and deliver responsible economic development to ensure the future liveability of Mossman.
"The SAC will guide the creation and implementation of the MTRP. It met on April 30 and is due to meet again on June 7.
"With the guidance of the SAC, the Department of State Development and Infrastructure will undertake consultation with key stakeholders and draft the plan, with the final report to be delivered by the end of September."
