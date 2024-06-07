Best of northern beef showcased at Northern Beef Producers Expo

THE Dalrymple Saleyards opened its gates for the eighth annual Northern Beef Producers Expo on June 7-8.
The event brought together attendees from across the region for a showcase of the best in the northern beef industry.
In previous years, around 2500 attendees have poured through the gates over the two-day event.
The expo has a stud cattle exhibition and trade exhibition across the two days, with 16 individual studs exhibiting their cattle across nine different breeds.
Trade exhibitors will showcase their northern businesses and services, including machinery equipment, morphology and IVF, clothing and accessories and soil sequestration.
There was a Commercial Cattle Competition on Friday, where local graziers displayed some of the region's quality grass-fed prime, trade and feeder cattle, with the Feeder Steer Challenge following the CCC.
The working cattle dog trial will run over the event, with the Open Finals taking place on Saturday night.
This year, the expo will have the fully affiliated Working Cattle Dog Trials in the program along with the Queensland Championships.
The Junior Schools Judging Competition returned on Friday morning, with two young students, Charlotte Coggan, Columba Catholic College, and Fletcher Acton, Charters Towers School of Distance Education, taking home the winning sashes.
Attendees came together on Friday night for the annual beef dinner to celebrate the winners and place-getters of the Commercial Cattle Competition at the Gold Tower Complex.
