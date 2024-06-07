Patricia Mitchell OAM's 50-year advocacy journey with ICPA

Patricia Mitchell OAM has celebrated her 50th conference at the 53rd ICPA State Conference in Townsville this week, and reflected on the strong workings of the organisation.
Patricia Mitchell OAM first heard of the Isolated Children and Parents Association while listening to the radio in the 1970s.
A new organisation was established in 1971 following the closure of the Bourke Hostel, NSW, that was providing accommodation for remote properties to access education.
At the time Ms Mitchell was living and home schooling her children at 'Manresa', Augathella and found herself writing to the radio station to get information on the ICPA.
"I got the information and then after talking to friends we called a public meeting in Augathella and formed the Augathella ICPA Branch in July 1973, which I became the first president," Ms Mitchell said.
At the time, the ICPA was lobbying for assistance for children who were required to travel away for boarding school, but Ms Mitchell's interest stayed with children doing distance education.
"When I was Queensland president, a submission was put to the Queensland government about the difficulties of having School of the Air and correspondence schools.
"The government responded quickly and set up a committee and we travelled all around Queensland, providing submissions to the government.
"The government then developed the one school of distance education (Brisbane), amalgamating all of the correspondence schools and then building Longreach and Charters Towers School of the Air.
"That system is working very well and over the years it has become a very satisfactory system."
Some highlights of her involvement in ICPA has been the quality of distance education and the speed in which the Assistance for Isolated Children (AIC) Scheme was implemented.
The AIC Scheme helps parents and carers with the extra costs of educating their children when they cannot go to an appropriate government school, however Ms Mitchell said work still needed to be done.
"I'd like to say that one of my biggest disappointments is that, despite the Assistance for Isolated Children being accepted as necessary, that we are still having to lobby for increases.
"It has never been tied to a percentage of the boarding school costs. Over my 50 years we are still fighting to make sure that is implemented and that's why the organisation and conferences are still so important."
Ms Mitchell attended her first conference in 1974, and said it was "such an eye opener".
"I keep coming back each year because I value the people involved with ICPA and I support the work they do.
"It is to support the work of ICPA and wanting to support the organisation that is so important and valuable."
Ms Mitchell is a life member ICPA Federal Council, ICPA Queensland State council and a life member of the Cloncurry ICPA branch and said she had no intensions of missing any future conferences.
"I would like to see recognition of home tutors, it is so important," Ms Mitchell said.
"As we heard in the discussions in Townsville this year, it is difficult when you're on a property trying to do everything and educate your children as well.
"It is incredibly important that recognition be given through financial support or qualification recognition.
"One reason I keep coming back is because it is important for people not to take for granted what has been achieved by ICPA, because without their constant oversight it could so easily slip away.
"ICPA makes sure things keep moving forwards, not backwards."
