Patricia Mitchell OAM's 50-year advocacy journey with ICPA

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
June 7 2024 - 6:00pm
Patricia Mitchell OAM with ICPA Queensland president Wendy Henning. Photo: ICPA QLD.
Patricia Mitchell OAM has celebrated her 50th conference at the 53rd ICPA State Conference in Townsville this week, and reflected on the strong workings of the organisation.

