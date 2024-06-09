North Queensland Register
Home/News

Farms infected with bird flu could rise as risk to human health remains low

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
June 9 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Avian influenza, also referred to as bird flu, has been detected on a fourth property in Victoria - with some people warning there could be more. File picture
Avian influenza, also referred to as bird flu, has been detected on a fourth property in Victoria - with some people warning there could be more. File picture

Victoria's avian influenza outbreak has spread to a fourth poultry farm west of Melbourne in what authorities say is not unexpected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.