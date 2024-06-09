Liam Kirkwood appointed to Ray White Rural's livestock corporate team

Liam Kirkwood is Ray White's rural and livestock specialist as part of its ongoing strategic restructure.
Ray White Rural and Livestock CEO Stephen Nell said they were thrilled to welcome him to the corporate team, and knew he was vital in leading and shaping the future of the livestock business.
"This is a natural progression for Liam and our network" Mr Nell said.
"He is a highly regarded principal, agent and auctioneer in our Ray White Rural network and the wider industry."
At just 25 Mr Kirkwood became the principal of Ray White Rural Townsville, and continues to be one of the youngest principals in Australia.
He has worked in livestock his entire career but said he was no stranger to the rural real estate market and running a small business.
"My goal is to ensure that our members are well informed, resourced and supported so that we continue to be the market leaders in rural property and livestock," Mr Kirkwood said.
In addition to his new role with the Ray White Rural and Livestock corporate team, Liam will continue serving as principal of Ray White Geaney Kirkwood alongside Matthew Geaney.
"Whilst it is business as usual for me in North Queensland, I am excited that my additional role as rural and livestock specialist will afford me the opportunity to network with a larger pool of buyers from all over Australia, gaining greater exposure for our clients in the north allowing them to access new markets and create more competition for their property and livestock," Mr Kirkwood said.
Managing director of Ray White Rural and Livestock, Matthew White, said Liam was a natural leader, so it was an easy decision for them to make.
"Liam will be a crucial asset to the Livestock network, offering support for events, elevating member performance, and growing our network," he said.
"As an award-winning auctioneer, he brings a considerable competitive advantage to our team."
