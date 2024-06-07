North Queensland Register
Home/News

Don't shoot, I'm your local Katter party candidate

By Savannah Meacham
June 7 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katter's Australian Party's Robbie Katter has backed his candidate who has a criminal record. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)
Katter's Australian Party's Robbie Katter has backed his candidate who has a criminal record. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

A Queensland political candidate has revealed his party's proposed laws to allow lethal force against home intruders could have seriously injured him after admitting to his criminal past.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.