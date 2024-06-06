Lauren's plan to trample claypans out of existence

Claypans and the way precious rainwater pours off the top of them are an ongoing issue for producers in western Queensland, and one of them is using the wisdom of the Lachlan Hughes Foundation to address the problem.
Eulo's Lauren Beresford, one of the foundation's 2024 intake, said she'd been watching it develop a culture of learning within a supportive environment for a while.
As well as reading about the benefits of regenerative agriculture, she knew Lachlan through polocrosse and through their mutual study at Gatton College in 2002, and was interested thanks to that.
She also studied with the first LHF scholarship recipient, Jack Groat, but said she didn't feel she was in a position to apply until now.
Describing herself as a generational grazier, the 40 year old grew up on the 32,000 hectare Farnham Plains, which has the Paroo River running along one boundary.
After boarding school she studied a Bachelor of Applied Science majoring in animal production and then joined the central Queensland mining industry as a machine operator and in supervisory roles, joining a partnership with her father from afar 10 years ago.
"COVID was an excuse to come back out bush - I came back at Easter 2020," she said. "Seasonally we were doing well - prior to that we'd had cattle on the road."
Rain has been in good supply in the 250-300mm average rainfall region since she returned, apart from a drier spell late last year, but Ms Beresford knows that can't last, and she wants to 'make hay while the sun shines'.
"You're just waiting for the tough times to return - you know they'll be back," she said.
"I kept coming back to regenerative agriculture, and the Lachlan Hughes Foundation seemed like a really good kickstart, instead of going down the rabbit hole trying to find information on your own.
"It's structured, and the community aspect is appealing - you're not going to be out there on your own."
What the foundation is supporting her on is a plan to use animal impacts to restore a 6ha claypan area.
Ms Beresford said she wanted a project that was relevant to the Eulo area, which people could replicate easily with minimal costs and inputs.
"I don't have access to fertiliser, thanks to distance," she said, explaining how she came up with the idea to use the natural fertiliser that her livestock provide.
"My current weaning practice is to tail out during the day and put them in the cattleyards at night," she said.
"Instead, what I'm doing is putting them in temporary breaks with electric fencing so they camp overnight in a confined space, on hay.
"They'll be trampling, defecating, spreading seed - I'll do it for maybe a fortnight."
She said she'd heard of other people doing the same thing but not at the same scale.
"If it works, I'll set it up in other parts of the property," she said. "You don't have to wean in yards."
The Beresfords have already successfully used stick walls for rehydration work at Farnham Plains but the cost of the machinery needed made it prohibitive for this project.
Ms Beresford said she would be investing in contouring though, after continually watching 2mm of rain gush straight off the compacted dirt surface it was falling on.
"I hope to have the whole area more permanently fenced so it has time to regenerate," she said. "I've got a grant application in at the moment."
Being early in the project, she hasn't spoken a lot about other regenerative ag practices yet, but is attending a workshop at Dulacca Downs with the rest of the 2024 LHF intake next week.
They include Angus and Emma King from Echo Hills between Roma and Taroom, Dusty Elsom from Warwick, Isaac Perina and Genevieve Kane working at Dulacca Downs, Deborah Schedue from Mareeba, John and Lexie Hauff from Blackall, and James Manning from Seymour in Victoria.
Among the activities scheduled are working with Gwyn Jones on landscape hydration and plant succession.
Ms Beresford said one of the appealing things about the Lachlan Hughes Foundation was that it 'got you off your own dunghill' and seeing what others were doing.
"I'm hearing a lot from past participants - they've created a real aura about the foundation," she said.
