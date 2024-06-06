North Queensland Register
Home/News

Bull riders ready to buck out for their state

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 6 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Queensland is one-up in one State of Origin contest this week, and hopes are high in the Sunshine State that the bull-riding match-up will also go the way of the men in the maroon chaps on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.