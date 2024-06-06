Bull riders ready to buck out for their state

Queensland is one-up in one State of Origin contest this week, and hopes are high in the Sunshine State that the bull-riding match-up will also go the way of the men in the maroon chaps on Saturday night.
Team rosters have been announced for the first of three showdowns slated for the 2024 PBR Australia Origin series, set for the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on June 8.
The event is modelled on the State of Origin rugby league series, with rider being eligible either by their state of birth or, if born outside Queensland or NSW, nominating a state before their first PBRA event, which becomes their adopted home team.
The 10 riders on each team have qualified via their ranking in the PBR Australia standings so far in 2024, and there are plenty of well-known faces in the Queensland team, including captain Macaulie Leather, who hails from Calliope.
Also the 2023 PBR Australia champion, Leather is determined to ensure the Queensland team retains its undefeated grip on the series, having secured all four Origin series wins since it began in 2019.
He will be joined by some of the league's standout riders, including his younger brother Boston Leather, currently the top-ranked rider in the national standings, and Townsville's Braydon Wellby, who holds the No 3 spot.
Both will be making their Origin debuts in this first round.
"Origin has always been very big in our household," Macaulie said. "Dad grew up playing footy and we played ourselves until we started riding bulls. So, to have something like the Origin in our sport, it's very cool, and to be captaining the team is an unreal feeling."
With six talented riders also debuting for New South Wales in Brisbane, captain and seven-time PBR world finals qualifier Lachlan Richardson, from Gresford, is hopeful that 2024 will be the year they secure their first Origin victory.
"Origin is very special and there is something about putting that jersey on for your home state," said Richardson, who is currently sitting No 2 in the Australian standings.
"It's going to be a good couple of events. Every bull, every opportunity, we've got to make the most of so we can win."
Following the opening round in Brisbane, Origin II will be held in Newcastle on June 22, before closing in Cairns on July 13.
There will be two long rounds for each rider to attempt two bulls, with the top eight riders of the event riding from lowest to highest score in the extra round to complete the night.
The highest aggregate team across the three rounds will be the event winner.
PBR Australia general manager Glen Young said it was anyone's game heading into the Brisbane opener, and with $30k in prize money up for grabs at each Origin event, riders will be laying it all on the line.
"Team Queensland will be looking to defend their undefeated title, while Team New South Wales will be determined to even out the playing field," he said. "Both teams boast a great mix of new and experienced riders, so everyone is eager to see who will clinch the first event win inside the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on June 8."
New Zealand's Rylee Ward will be wearing the Maroons jersey for a second year, and Brazil's Diego Galdino will be debuting for New South Wales.
PBR Australia Rookie of the Year Zane Hall, from Athol near Toowoomba, has a great first-up match-up with Houston Calling, a young bull on the rise, with a 17-7 score beside his name.
The two matched up at the same venue for Origin II last season, with the bovine getting the better of Zane, pushing him to the outside of the spin and getting called for the buckoff at 4.16 seconds.
Mr Young said the Origin series will also play a crucial role in determining who will qualify for the PBR Australia grand finals occurring in Townsville on November 1 and 2, the richest bull riding event in the southern hemisphere.
"There is a total of $90k across the three Origin events up for grabs," he said. "The Cowboy of Origin will get $25k and this year's PBR Australian champion, who will be crowned at the grand finals in Townsville, will receive $75k.
QUEENSLAND
ALT 1 - Jackson Gray (Barcaldine, Queensland)
ALT 2 - Klay Ward (Waipukurau, New Zealand)
NEW SOUTH WALES
ALT 1 - JC Davis
ALT 2 - Bradley Wheeler
